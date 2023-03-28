For the past three weeks I have been without an oven. The stovetop worked, but no baking.
Fast forward to last Friday when Nic at Lowe’s in Carthage got us fixed up with a new stove. I am excited about the two ovens.
The first order of business was baking a cake to ensure that the oven is level. It came out perfectly even.
I used a three-ingredient recipe I got from Easy Recipes on Facebook. Three eggs, any flavor dry cake mix and any flavor pie filling. I had a yellow cake mix and peach pie filling. It turned out super moist and yummy, and it didn’t need frosting.
Up next will be a chocolate cake mix and cherry pie filling then lemon and lemon, lemon and blueberry, spice and apple, then finally strawberry and strawberry. I have some missed baking time to make up for this week.
When we moved into our home more than 30 years ago I had no choice when it came to choosing a stove power source as we are total electric. Growing up, my mother always cooked with gas and actually bemoaned the idea of cooking on an electric stove. I have cooked on both and obviously they are very different.
Each stove has its own pros and cons. For stovetops, gas is easier for regulating cooking temperature from high to low with a quicker response time and can help you avoid a boil with a flick of the wrist.
Gas is still available during a power outage but it also produces carbon monoxide and requires clean vents. The open flame can be a hazard but can also be used to char vegetables.
Electric heat is more concentrated and offers efficient heat transfer. There are various sizes of heat elements on two ring burners and the on and off cycle of heat lends itself to even temperatures. The ceramic cooktops have a more sleek look and are easily cleaned but have a longer cooldown time.
While individual models can certainly vary, understanding the benefits and limits of an open flame and a heating element can go a long way in taking it from a chore to easy and fun and maybe an easier choice if available.
I’m ready to fire up the new oven again with today’s recipes a dapted from “Make It In A Muffin Tin!” The rolls are the perfect morning treat and the mini burgers mix all the ingredients together for the perfect bite.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Overnight pecan sticky rolls
1 cup chopped pecans
1 package frozen dinner rolls (balls of dough)
1 package dry butterscotch pudding mix (not instant)
3/4 cup butter
1/2 cup brown sugar
Sprinkle pecan into sprayed jumbo size muffin tin cups. Place 3 rolls in each cup. Sprinkle pudding mix evenly over rolls.
In small saucepan, melt butter and add brown sugar, stirring until dissolved. Cool then pour over the rolls. Cover with dish towel and let rise overnight on countertop.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Gently remove rolls from tin and spoon sauce from pan over rolls. Yields 6 rolls.
Mini bacon cheeseburgers
6 soft dinner rolls, cut in half
1 pound ground beef
1 onion, chopped
1/2 pound bacon, cut into pieces
1 tablespoon each Worcestershire and barbecue sauce
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Place bottom half of each roll in a sprayed jumbo muffin cup.
In a skillet, cook hamburger, onion and bacon and stir in sauces until cooked; drain. Add cheese; stir to combine. Place one scoop of meat mixture on top of each roll half; top with top half of roll.
Cover with foil and bake 10 to 12 minutes at 350 degrees. Gently remove from muffin cups. Serve with lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup, mustard and pickles. Yields 6.
