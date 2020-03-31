Maybe my fear of baking with yeast comes from the fact I was never exposed to it.
I honestly don't remember my mother ever baking with yeast. We lived outside the city, and I grew up thinking a cake of yeast was something you flushed into the septic tank once a month. I never knew it had another use.
While many of us are staying home, now is a good time to do some bread baking. I'm thrilled to know there's bread to be made without yeast, which makes it quick bread. Muffins, biscuits and scones fall into that category.
There are six basic ingredients for quick bread: all-purpose flour, eggs, milk, salt, baking powder and oil. Self-rising flour can be substituted for all-purpose flour simply by omitting the salt and baking powder.
This basic mixture can be turned savory or sweet by adding special ingredients:
• Savory bread can be amped up by using buttermilk instead of milk and olive oil instead of vegetable oil. Cheese and bacon, herbs and garlic, and sun-dried tomatoes and basil are some savory addition ideas.
• Sweet bread has added sugar and can be even sweeter with fruit or chocolate chips. Blueberry and lemon make a classic combo, and a simple handful of raisins can elevate your sweet bread. The sugar is always added to the wet ingredients.
First off today, we have easy savory and sweet bread recipes from bakerbettie.com. For the savory bread, stir just until the flour is absorbed, and stir a little more for sweet bread.
Chocolate makes me smile and the sweet recipe becomes double chocolate by adding 1/4 cup cocoa powder to the dry ingredients and stirring in a cup of chocolate chips just before putting into the pan to bake.
The emergency bread, from fussfreeflavours.com, is a great recipe to keep on hand. If you substitute self-rising flour for the flour, salt and baking powder, you are down to just two ingredients. I had some self-rising flour and milk, so I made half a batch.
It was surprisingly good right out of the oven — extra crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Topping with butter and jelly, I ate way more than I should have at one sitting. I think it would be really good turned savory with some shredded cheese and diced ham.
I hope you enjoy trying these breads and like me see that you can easily have fresh-baked bread.
Enjoy the weather, and happy eating.
Savory quick bread
2 1/4 cups flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
3 eggs, room temperature
1 1/2 cups milk
6 tablespoons oil
Whisk together dry ingredients. In separate bowl whisk eggs, milk, sugar and other seasonings. Pour liquid mixture into dry and stir to combine with spoon. Will be a batter, not a dough. Stir in any add-ins. Bake in greased loaf pan at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out moist crumb.
Sweet quick bread
Use savory recipe except reduce salt to 1/4 teaspoon and add 1 1/2 cups granulated or brown sugar or half of each, whisking sugar with egg mixture. Do not overstir. Bake in greased loaf pan at 350 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out moist crumb.
Emergency bread
4 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 1/3 cups milk (or water with spoonful of oil or melted butter)
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and place heavy baking pan in oven to heat. Mix dry ingredients: stir in milk until dough forms. Mixes best using hands. Turn onto work surface and knead briefly to uniform consistency. Shape into round disc 1 1/2 inches tall. Score top with deep X. Bake on hot baking sheet 35 minutes or until pale brown.
