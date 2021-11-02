When it comes to eating contests, it’s hard to beat Joey Chestnut. While he is a champion of various contests, his most notable is for gulping down 69 hot dogs in 10 minutes.
Also worthy of championship mention is the 124-pound mother of four who downed not one but three 72 ounce steaks, as well as three each baked potatoes, shrimp cocktails, salads and buttered rolls in 20 minutes, defeating The Big Texan.
Saturday at 10 a.m. three local contestants will vie for bragging rights at the Carl Junction Lions Inaugural Pancake Eating Contest at the Carl Junction Community Center. While only one will claim victory in the eating contest, all three will be winners as they raise money for good causes.
Gary Stubblefield devours for Lafayette House, Cavanaugh Studyvin chows down for Carl Junction Bright Futures and Charlie Davis dispatches pancakes for Peterson Outdoors Ministry and Lodge of Hope. Come early or stay after and enjoy breakfast. Carry-out is available and costs $6 for adults and $3 for kids under 6.
The world record for pancake eating is 113 silver dollar cakes in 8 minutes. I expect world records to be shattered Saturday and, while Gary has prematurely claimed victory, I have had pancakes for breakfast with him at Granny Shaffer’s and can’t imagine anyone matching, much less beating, his food intake. Good luck to all three.
Filling and satisfying, kids of all ages enjoy pancakes made in fun shapes. Metal cookie cutters give mealtime conversation starting results. Small silver dollar shapes are favorites of those who favor pancake edges while giant pancakes larger than the plate can provide a challenge. Order a short stack and you can expect three pancakes while a tall stack gets you five.
Ease in serving pancakes comes courtesy of frozen or just-add-water mixes. If you mix the batter from scratch, several things affect your pancake outcome.
Adding buttermilk will kickstart the baking soda for extra high pancakes and will also help break down gluten for tender results. If using buttermilk batter, it is best used the same day because saving until tomorrow may make it sour. Recipes calling for vinegar also benefit from the acidity kickstart.
Over-mixing means flat and rubbery pancakes. A few lumps in the batter is desirable.
Blueberries top the preferred add-ins, but there is a long list of items that can be stirred into the batter: Mini chocolate chips, fresh or frozen fruit, crumbled bacon, peanut butter, pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice, applesauce and cinnamon, chopped nuts. Mix and match for variety.
When it comes to topping pancakes, I am definitely a traditionalist: I go for gobs of butter and maple syrup. Fruit flavored syrups are a nice change from the usual.
Other options include powdered sugar, peanut butter and Nutella, chopped nuts, crumbled bacon, fresh fruit and berries, caramel sauce with a light sprinkling of salt, jams and apple butter, whipped cream and chocolate syrup. All sound good as a breakfast fill-up.
The basic pancake recipe, from cookingnytimes.com, can easily be made from standard pantry items. Add buttermilk for the second recipe, from cafe delight.com, for fluffier pancakes.
Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Basic pancakes
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon sugar (optional)
2 eggs
1 1/2 to 2 cups milk
2 tablespoons melted butter, cooled
Butter for cooking
While griddle or skillet is heating, mix dry ingredients in bowl; set aside.
Beat eggs into 1 1/2 cups milk; stir in melted butter if using. Gently stir this into dry ingredients just enough to moisten dry ingredients. Add a little more milk if too thick.
Place a teaspoon of butter on hot griddle; let melt. Ladle batter on griddle. Flip pancake when bubbles rise to surface. Cook until second side is browned. Yields 4 to 6 servings.
Buttermilk pancakes
2 cups flour
1/2 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 1/2 cups buttermilk (more if needed)
1/3 cup unsalted butter and cooled
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 eggs
While griddle is heating, combine dry ingredients. Make well in center. Add remaining ingredients in well; mix wet ingredients then slowly stir in surrounding dry ingredients to just mix.
Ladle batter onto griddle. Flip pancakes when bubbles rise to surface, Cook until second side is browned. Yields 12 pancakes.
