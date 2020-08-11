What do you do when you are a dinner theater and it's not a good dinner theater environment?
COVID-19 has certainly created some food service challenges, and Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre is one of many facing those challenges.
Leann Cole of Carthage is really feeling the challenges. As the person in charge of the dinner part of the theater, she won't be preparing food for the current production of "The Bad Seed." The board made the difficult decision that the audience will sit theater-style for the show and forego the usual served dinner. (I'm still looking forward to the play because they are always first rate.)
Leann would much rather be planning the menu, calling volunteers, ordering the food and drink, and along with her able assistant Mary Glassburner, preparing dinner for up to 100 patrons. Instead, she is cooking more than usual at home. Lucky husband Chuck.
Growing up, like many of us, Leann's grandmother was a great cook, especially when it came to fried foods that always led to gravy. Leann remembers Grandmother Walbridge making cream gravy by cooking the grease and flour until it was brown to get rid of the raw flour taste. This is something too many of us rush and thus miss out on the best gravy. Leann has come close once to duplicating that familiar taste and memory, but Grandma still reigns supreme.
Leann previously cooked for a crowd at The Kendrick House, handling tour buses, Christmas and garden tours, Father's Day and Mother's Day. There was always something going on. She also cooked in Carthage schools, the Carthage Route 66 Tea Room, the Sassy Spoon and A Little More Pizzazz. If Leann was in the kitchen, you knew you were in for a treat, and many people followed her wherever she went.
It's all hands on deck at the theater, especially in December when the entire month up until Christmas is a flurry of activity involving food. She chooses menus that sound good rather than those that are easy. Awarded the 2020 Lifetime Membership award at the theater, the 71-years-young Leann isn't sure how many more dinners she will be cooking, so here's hoping dinner can soon be back at the theater. Sorry, Chuck.
Her first show at the theater was the only time Leann made the special fudge. Everyone loved it, but it's too cost prohibitive furnishing it for 90 people.
Here's your chance to experience it yourself. Leann says it's perfect at Christmas with peppermint ice cream. The cool strawberry soup is also refreshing.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
---------------------------------
Special baked fudge
- 4 eggs
- 1/ 2 cup flour
- 1/2 cup cocoa
- 1/4 cup pecans, chopped
- 2 cups sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1 cup melted margarine
Mix dry ingredients together. Beat eggs and add with other ingredients to dry mixture. Pour in 9-by-12-inch pan and place pan in larger pan of warm water. Place these in a 300-degree oven and bake 45 minutes to 1 hour. Never put fudge in refrigerator.
----------------------------------
Strawberry soup
- 2 pints fresh strawberries or 15 ounces frozen strawberries, thawed with juice
- 15 ounces sour cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/4 cup orange juice
- 1 1/2 teaspoons quick-cooking tapioca
- Dash of cinnamon
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1/4 cup grenadine syrup
- 1/3 cup half-and-half
Mix berries, orange juice, cinnamon and tapioca in blender or food processor; process until smooth. Put in microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 5 minutes. Add remaining ingredients. Chill several hours or overnight. Serve chilled.
