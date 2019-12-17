If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. And again. And again.
Those are words Sharon Clark lives by. She also believes you can't win if you don't try.
And try she has when it comes to cooking contests. Since 1993, her goal has been to submit a grand prize winner. She has had her fair share of first-, second- and third-place winners, but the grand prize eluded her.
That all changed when Sharon recently entered the Jasper County Citizen cooking contest.
When you get a text from Gary Stubblefield, chances are it might be something he has made up with his clever little brain. Gary was the one to text and notify Sharon of her winning the contest, and this time, the words were true and awesome.
Sharon won the $200 shopping spree grand prize, which is very nice, but she's as excited as if it had a $2 million value. Finally receiving the grand prize isn't the end. She's going to keep trying, entering more cooking contests because she has yet to win first place in the dessert category.
When making a recipe her own, Sharon likes to add a drop of vanilla, which is odd given her vanilla history. As a small girl, she begged her mama to give her a taste of vanilla. Mom tried to dissuade Sharon from the taste test but she persisted. Mom relented, and of course, Sharon learned that good smell does not always equate to good taste.
Sharon's mother was one of 13 kids, so there are lots of family recipes available for testing and tweaking. Because Mom never measured, repeating the results can sometimes be difficult. It's frustrating to get a recipe right and not have written down what you may have changed to get a great finished product, but Sharon doesn't give up.
She also finds recipes from cookbooks. Her winning recipe started from Taste of Home before she made it her own.
For every contest entered over the years, Sharon has always submitted different recipes for each entry. Although the various contests had different judges, she felt that if a dish didn't win on its first time out, it wasn't going to fare better later.
When she first entered contests, she would make the dish and present it for judging. Many will remember The Joplin Globe sponsoring a cooking contest like that for many years. But times have changed, and for her most recent contest, Sharon submitted the recipe and someone else made it, making sure the directions and measurements produced a good product.
Sharon is a retired postmaster. But she's not just any postmaster. A two-time cancer survivor, Sharon served in Carl Junction and many times led her team to being the top-selling breast cancer stamp location in the nation. She now works part time in a law office. Her future full-time retiree plans include trying a couple of new recipes each week. My future goal may be to taste-test her two new dishes each week.
Sharon shared a couple of other great recipes for later, but today, we have her grand prize-winning recipe. It's a little longer than usual but nothing difficult. And it's worth the time. Sharon has a real passion and talent for cooking and baking. I see that first prize dessert coming her way soon.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
------------------------------------------------
Pumpkin cheesecake bars
Crust:
3 cups graham cracker crumbs
1/3 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
1 stick (1/2 cup) unsalted butter, melted
Cheesecake batter:
4 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, room temperature
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
4 large eggs, room temperature
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream, room temperature
3/4 cup sour cream, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Pumpkin layer
1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon pumpkin spice, optional
Cinnamon whipped cream:
2 cups cold heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Adjust top oven rack to center position.
For the crust: Lightly coat a 9-by-13-inch pan with baking spray and set aside. Add crust ingredients to large bowl and stir until well combined. Press the mixture into prepared pan. Using a measuring cup, press the crust and try to line the side to the middle of the pan edges. Refrigerate, or best, freeze at least 20 minutes.
For the batter: Make sure all ingredients are at room temperature before you begin. In stand mixer bowl or large bowl if using hand mixer, beat cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy on medium-low speed. Add remaining batter ingredients and continue beating until well combined and creamy. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl with a spatula.
Remove crust from freezer and pour half the batter over the crust. Return to freezer for 1 hour or until frozen enough to be able to pour the pumpkin layer on top of it.
For the pumpkin layer: Add pumpkin layer ingredients to remaining half of batter that you set aside and whisk to fully combine. Scrape the sides and bottom of bowl with a spatula. Remove cheesecake from freezer and pour pumpkin layer on top. Level the top with a spatula.
Bake in preheated oven for about 1 hour. Try not to open the oven door. At the 45-minute mark, check on the cheesecake to see if it's done. A small area in the center should wobble slightly and the edges should be puffed and light golden brown.
Turn off oven and prop open the oven door. Leave the cheesecake to cool in the oven 1 hour. After 1 hour remove to cooling rack for about 2 hours, until cool enough to transfer to refrigerator to chill 6 to 24 hours.
For the cinnamon whipped cream: Add whipped cream ingredients to large bowl and, using stand or hand mixer, whisk on slow-medium speed, gradually increasing to high speed. Mix until soft peaks form and the whipped cream holds its shape. Add whipped cream to pastry bag fitted with star tip and pipe onto the cheesecake just before serving.
