Less than two weeks until Christmas. Where does the time go? Although time is running out, there is still time to think about food when it comes to party and gift-giving ideas.
Holiday drinks can be hot or cold. Eggnog is popular this time of year, as is hot chocolate. You probably either love eggnog or wrinkle your nose and mumble “yuck” when it is mentioned.
Hot chocolate comes in many flavors: Mint, raspberry, French vanilla and ginger are among the favorite choices. Kept warm in a slow cooker, flavored tea is also sure to please.
Maybe you have a simple recipe you and your family enjoy that can be made and put into a pretty container — it becomes the perfect gift.
Depending on the food, the container can be part of the gift. A mug goes with hot chocolate mix. Pretty pot holders go with a jar of cookie mix ingredients. A pie plate goes with a tried and true pie crust recipe. A salad bowl pairs with homemade salad dressing.
Maybe you are known for grilling or smoking meat and can share what you have cooked, or perhaps share a jar of your favorite barbecue sauce or rub of your own making.
Going to a party? Keep your contributions simple, easy to transport and keep hot or cold. A bowl set inside a bowl of ice works for cold dips and slow cookers set on warm will keep drinks simmering.
A one-size-fits-all gift is a gift certificate for a future dinner or dessert. Everyone is sure to look forward to that special gift.
Party going or gift giving, make it personal when planning what to take or what to give.
The cranberry tea is a drink to serve to your family and friends that’s so pretty and just downright cozy. This is a sweet drink so cut back on the sugar if you wish. It’s a great gift when presented in a pretty jar.
When Marge Rogler gave me the pecan recipe I could not have imagined how popular it would become. I make these every year and share them with my family. Take them for a snack to a party or store them in a nice jar or bag for a welcome hostess gift.
The vegetable pizza, from Pat Lind, looks festive and can be adapted to your veggie preferences. It is always a popular party addition.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Cranberry tea
3 1/2 cups sugar
1 quart cranberry juice cocktail
1/2 cup red hots
1 (6-ounce) can each frozen orange juice and lemonade
1/8 teaspoon cloves
Boil 1 quart water with sugar, red hots and cloves until dissolved. Add juices and 4 quarts of water. Do not dilute juices. Serve warm. Yields 6 quarts.
Glazed pecans
Beat 1 egg white with 1 tablespoon water until frothy. In large bowl mix 1 cup sugar, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon.
Pour 1 pound pecan halves into egg mixture and stir to coat. Pour the egg-coated pecans into sugar mixture and stir to coat.
Spread out evenly in a single layer on baking sheet. Bake at 250 degrees for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes.
Vegetable pizza
2 cans refrigerated crescent rolls
1 cup mayonnaise
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1 packet ranch dressing mix
1 cup chopped fresh broccoli
1 cup chopped cauliflower
1 cup chopped tomatoes
1 carrot, grated
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Spray 11-by-17-inch baking sheet. Unroll dough and form rectangles; inch seams together. Bake at 375 degrees 12 to 15 minutes, until golden brown. Cool at least 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine the mayonnaise, cream cheese and dressing mix. Chill then spread on cooled crust.
Sprinkle top with veggies and cheese. Chill. Cut into squares to serve. Yields 16 servings.
