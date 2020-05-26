Several friends and I used to travel to women's bowling nationals each year. Lots of laughs and great memories — and great food.
One year, while we were travelling to our destination, we stopped for breakfast after an early start. I had decided on the biggest option on the menu and quietly pointed to the menu when it was my turn to order so as to avoid ordering out loud.
The server looked at the combo and announced, "Oh, you want the Paul Bunyan." That didn't deter me from ordering and eating every bite.
We have all heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Today, we have some good breakfast choices that, obviously, don't include my favorite salt and vinegar potato chips, little chocolate covered donuts and Pepsi.
• Oats: one of the best choices because of fiber, B vitamins and minerals such as iron and calcium.
• Eggs: Besides protein, eggs provide 50% of our daily choline, which affects mood, memory and muscle control.
• Seeds: Turn to oats and sesame, chia and sunflower seeds to help lower bad cholesterol.
• Bananas: The perfect portable food, bananas aid in the production of serotonin and can help reduce anxiety.
• Avocado: Full of heart-healthy fats, avocado toast is a popular choice for the perfect start to your day.
• Berries: Sprinkle these on whatever you can for fiber, vitamin C, potassium and antioxidants.
How about thinking outside the cereal box for breakfast fare? Who hasn't eaten a piece of cold, leftover pizza for breakfast? That's a good option, and there's more: beans in a breakfast taco, sausage and scrambled egg pizza, mini waffles with a fruit fondue for dipping, sausage meatballs, sweet potato hash, banana split with yogurt instead of ice cream, or sausage links wrapped in pancakes or biscuits for pigs in a blanket.
Whatever your morning choices, I hope they are the beginning of a great day.
Both of today's recipes are from Taste of Home. The pancakes add oats and the muffins add chocolate.
Hoping for your good health, and happy eating.
Oatmeal pancakes
3/4 cup quick cooking oats
1/2 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1 egg
1 cup buttermilk
3 tablespoons butter, melted
Combine first four ingredients in one bowl and last three in separate bowl. Stir wet into dry just until moistened. Pour by 1/3 cupfuls onto greased hot skillet or griddle. Turn when bubbles form on top; cook until second side is golden brown. Yields 7 pancakes.
Jumbo s'mores muffins
1 1/2 cups flour
1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 egg
1 1/2 cups buttermilk
1/ cup vegetable oil
3/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips
1 1/4 cups miniature marshmallows, divided
Combine dry ingredients in bowl. Combine wet ingredients in separate bowl. Stir wet ingredients into dry ones just until moistened. Fold in chips and 1 cup marshmallows.
Fill greased jumbo muffin cups 3/4 full; sprinkle with 1/4 cup marshmallows. Bake at 375 degrees for 18 to 20 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before removing from pan. Yields 6 muffins.
