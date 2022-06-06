I have told the story of making a pie with a crust so bad the server couldn't cut it with a butcher knife and I left the entire disaster, pie plate and all, unclaimed at the event. Even with the availability of ready-made pie crust dough and crumb crusts, pies at our house come from the store or bake sales.
To be called a pie there needs to merely be a crust and filling. Pies can be cream, fruit, custard or savory.
A cream pie has a thick cooked flavored pudding filling and contains milk and usually cornstarch for thickening and is poured into a baked crust. Favorites are coconut, lemon and banana.
Fruit pies contain whole, sliced or chopped fruit with sugar and a thickener and are usually double crusted. Apple and cherry are top choices.
Custard pies feature eggs or some kind of dairy as do pumpkin and pecan pies. Cooked meat and veggies make pot pies and quiche savory.
A shorter side pie without a top crust is a tart, similar to a free form galette. A chiffon pie often requires no cooking and cream pies require more work because meringue is usually the topper.
An easy pie dessert even I can make, and a favorite, is an ice cream pie. Softened ice cream spread into a crumbled cookie crust then frozen is a perfect summer treat.
Depending on the sweetness of the fruit, you can control the amount of sugar in pie filling by making your own. Lemon, nutmeg and orange are nice additions. This recipe is from leitersonlineria.com.
Tomorrow would have been my mom's 88th birthday. so it's a great time to share one of her favorite recipes. Instead of pie, she always made this easy cobbler. You can use two cans of any pie filling or make a half and half with two flavors.
Fruit pie filling
- 3 tablespoons water
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
- 4 cups sliced or chopped fresh or thawed frozen fruit
- 1/2 to 3/4 cup sugar
- Pinch of salt
- Squeeze of lemon
- Grating of nutmeg
- Zest of 1 orange
In a small bowl, whisk together the water and cornstarch; set aside.
Combine remaining ingredients in medium saucepan, Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until fruit breaks down, 6 to 10 minutes.
Add cornstarch mixture. Bring to a boil and stir vigorously in a figure-8 pattern 2 minutes to thick, jelly-like consistency. Pour into bowl and cool to room temperature, about 15 minutes.
Cover with plastic wrap, pressing wrap against filling surface. hill in fridge 40 minutes or up to 3 days. Yields 8 servings.
Easy peach cobbler
- 1 can peach pie filling
- 1 (15 ounce) can peach slices, undrained
- 1 stick unsalted butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup flour
- 1 cup milk
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Melt butter in 9-by-13-inch baking dish in oven. Combine pie filling and peaches; spoon evenly over melted butter.
Combine remaining ingredients; pour evenly over peaches. DO NOT STIR. Bake 45 to 50 minutes until golden brown. Yields 10 servings.
