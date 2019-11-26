Decorating for Halloween makes it easier to decorate for Thanksgiving. I take the Halloween jack-o’-lantern pumpkins and turn them around. Voila: Thanksgiving pumpkins.
Today, let’s talk about taking one thing and making it something else using Thanksgiving leftovers. Hopefully you have leftovers enough to eat another Thanksgiving dinner plus a completely different meal or two.
Let’s start with cranberry sauce. Maybe some cranberry-banana bread or cranberry muffins. Maybe pierogies sound good to you. Heat it up for an ice cream topping or mix it in your morning oatmeal. Make a dessert topping by whipping into thawed whipped topping. It’s great on a turkey sandwich or as a topping for pork.
Take those leftover mashed potatoes and fry up some potato pancakes or use them to top a shepherd’s pie. Chicken broth and some cream plus some seasonings and cheese will give you potato soup. Sweet potatoes also make a good shepherd’s pie topping.
Breath new life into the leftover stuffing by rolling it into balls and using as dumplings for turkey soup. Or deep fry the stuffing balls for a sort of hush puppies. Make stuffing waffles with your waffle maker and top with mashed potatoes, gravy and a dollop of cranberry sauce.
The easiest Thanksgiving staple to transform is the turkey. Take any recipe using chicken and you can probably successfully substitute turkey.
Besides sandwiches, there’s tetrazzini, pot pie, soup, tacos, quesadilla, chef salad, turkey hash and white chili. Top a piece of bread with turkey, bacon and cheese then broil for a hot brown. Try something different with turkey lasagna.
Today’s first recipe, from favfamilyrecipes.com, combines all your leftovers in one casserole. It is a one-dish wonder that perfectly blends all the flavors.
Up next is a big pan of nachos, which is probably a welcome change after a few days of leftovers.
If you have ever tried barbecue chicken pizza, I think you will welcome the last recipe so you can make your own. It’s a real favorite of many. The last two recipes are from “Rotisserie Chickens to the Rescue.”
Let’s start off December in the Christmas spirit. I hope you can join me at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Carthage Memorial Hall for the annual Steve Benjamin Memorial Christmas Concert featuring the Duke Mason Band. A cash donation or an unwrapped children’s toy will get you in, and all proceeds go to the LaVerne Williams Children’s Christmas party.
Happy Thanksgiving, happy leftovers and happy eating.
Thanksgiving leftover casserole
3 cups shredded turkey
1 1/2 cup cranberry sauce
4 cups mashed potatoes
2 cups corn
2 cups gravy
1/2 cup milk
4 cups stuffing
1/4 cup chicken broth
Combine turkey and cranberry sauce; spread evenly in glass 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Evenly press potatoes on top and sprinkle with corn. Combine gravy and milk and pour over top. Sprinkle with stuffing and drizzle broth over top.
Cover with foil and bake at 400 degrees 35 to 40 minute or until heated through. Yields 10 to 12 servings.
Crunchy cheesy chicken nachos
1 (12- to 16-ounce) bag tortilla chips
2 cups bite-size chunks chicken
4 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
4 green onions, thinly sliced
Sliced jalapenos
1/2 cup chopped cilantro, optional
Accompaniments: Sour cream, salsa, guacamole
Line 15-by-13-inch baking pan with foil, shiny side down. Lay a single layer of slightly overlapping chips on pan. Scatter chicken over chips; sprinkle with cheese and onions and dot with jalapenos.
Bake at 400 degrees until bubbly and cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro, if desired. Transfer to serving platter and serve with accompaniments. Yields 8 to 10 servings.
Barbecue chicken pizza
1 large prebaked pizza crust
1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion semicircles
1 1/2 cups bite-size chicken chunks
1/2 cup barbecue sauce
1/2 to 1 cup shredded Gouda cheese
1/2 to 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro, optional
Separate the onion slices into individual rings and place on crust, leaving 1/2-inch border around edge. Stir the chicken and barbecue sauce together; spread over onion. Combine cheeses and sprinkle over chicken.
Place pizza directly on center rack and bake at 450 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes or until cheese bubbles. Remove from oven and sprinkle with cilantro, if desired. Yields 1 pizza.
