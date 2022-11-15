Potatoes are my favorite food. Mashed, baked, fried, roasted, boiled. Set me up at a food buffet and I will end up with every single potato offering on my plate. I believe potatoes make the perfect dessert.
Leftover baked and boiled potatoes are great for hash browns and home fries. Leftover fried potatoes put alongside a fried egg make a yummy breakfast.
Mashed potatoes are family dinner favorites. Start the potatoes in cold salted water. Avoid overcooking to avoid the dreaded wallpaper paste consistency.
Making mashed potatoes takes a little more time than other preparations, so why not make extra for later? Mashed potatoes left over from dinner top a shepherd's pie using other leftovers. Add some cheese, bacon and seasonings for potato pancakes the next night.
There are also recipes for using the mashed spuds for waffles, cinnamon rolls, bread, biscuits, dumplings, pierogi and gnocchi. Add some butter, confectioners' sugar, vanilla and peanut butter to the leftovers and you have mashed potato candy. Bacon, cheese and chicken broth give you loaded baked potato soup. Smashed or coarsely mashed potatoes work well for this soup.
While a hand mixer is the most popular appliance for mashing potatoes, you can use a hand masher for a definite homemade look. A smoother result comes from a ricer or food mill.
Your mashed potatoes will freeze nicely and be quickly and easily ready when needed. A little extra fat in the form of butter will ensure good results. Simply put the potatoes in a freezer bag with the air squeezed out or in an airtight freezer container. Frozen mashed potatoes heat up best in the oven after being brought to room temperature.
It's that time of year again when I share my most popular recipe from over the years. My mother-in-law, Tiny Finley, gave me this jewel many years ago, and many readers have shared that they, too, enjoy this recipe.
These potatoes can be made days, even weeks ahead and frozen with great results. Thaw, dot with butter and heat in the oven. To save oven space, I fix these Thanksgiving morning and keep them warm in the crockpot until it's time to eat. I always sprinkle the top with a little paprika because that's what Tiny did. No milk in these potatoes.
Carol Parker and I got to visit with Bubba for "Tasty Tuesday Revisited," and the dressing was one of the dishes I fixed. Again, to save room in the oven, the dressing is so easy and so flavorful. I forgot to buy celery and onions, so I used celery salt and onion salt instead and it turned out great. This recipe is adapted from "Fix-It and Forget-It."
Enjoy your week and happy eating.
Make-ahead mashed potatoes
- 5 pounds potatoes, peeled and diced
- 8 ounces cream cheese
- 1 (8 ounce) carton sour cream
- 2 teaspoons onion salt
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons butter
Place all ingredients except potatoes in a large bowl. Cook potatoes in boiling salted water until tender; drain. Pour hot potatoes over remaining ingredients and let sit for 1 minute. Mash until smooth and well combined. Yields 8 to 10 servings.
Slow cooker dressing
- 14-15 cups dried bread, diced or packaged bread crumbs
- 3 cups chopped celery
- 1 1/2 cups chopped onion
- 1 1/2 teaspoons sage
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 1/2 cups or more chicken broth, to moisten bread
- 1/2 to 1 cup melted butter
Combine all ingredients except butter; mix well, then toss with butter. Cover and cook on low 4 hours. Yields 10 servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.