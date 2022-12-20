Four days and counting. I hope by now you have everything under control and can avoid a last-minute Christmas frenzy.
Part of avoiding the frenzy is having food prep under control. Whether Christmas dinner, breakfast or brunch is the meal you are responsible for, think smart when it comes to the food.
I know I sound like a broken record, but slow cookers can be your best friend when it comes to serving food. The main advantage to slow cookers is that everything doesn’t have to be timed to be ready at the exact same time.
Christmas breakfast is easier if bacon and sausage are cooked and wrapped in foil before being put into the slow cooker. With the meat cooked, gravy is the next obvious choice and it, too, does well waiting in the slow cooker. I have even made French toast and kept it warm and ready to eat by using a slow cooker.
Christmas dinner meat, green beans, potatoes and gravy keep nicely in a warm slow cooker when prepared earlier in the day. There will always be some last-minute cooking, but it’s nice to limit that as much as possible.
Breakfast casseroles are popular for Christmas mornings. They are so easy to make ahead of time and stick in the oven. They let you concentrate on what is important.
Choose your favorite casserole with either bread or hash browns as the foundation. Serve a yummy, hot all-in-one meal containing your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Whatever your holiday food plans, plan to make them as easy as possible to make this season enjoyable.
Maybe you are serving crescent rolls for Christmas dinner, but they also make a great breakfast item. The breakfast rolls are delicious as is, but your favorite pie filling can be used instead of or with the cream cheese filling. If adding pie filling, spoon it onto the roll before adding the cream cheese. This recipe is adapted from meand mycaptain.com.
The breakfast casserole, adapted from allrecipes.com, can be made with your preference of breakfast meat. All sausage or ham instead of a mixture. Whatever you fancy. Put together the night before, it makes for a less stressful morning. (Editor’s note: The casserole recipe can be found in Finley’s column online at joplinglobe.com.)
Merry Christmas, and happy eating.
Cream cheese breakfast rolls
2 cans crescent rolls
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon lemon juice
3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon sour cream
Icing:
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 tablespoon milk
1 tablespoon butter, softened
Remove rolls from can, keeping in round cylinder. Do not unroll or separate.
With serrated knife, slice the dough into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Place rolls on baking sheet and gently make dent in center of each roll.
Mix together remaining ingredients and place 1 tablespoon of filling in each indentation. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes. Cool 10 minutes.
In the meantime, mix icing ingredients; drizzle by spoonful over rolls.
