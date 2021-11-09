Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.