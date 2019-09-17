If you watch "The Price is Right," you are familiar with the high-low game: The contestant is shown various items and a price for each. Then, there's a guessing game as to whether the real price is higher or lower.
We played this game a couple of weeks ago at "The Price is Almost Right," giving the correct bidder a chance to win Plinko chips by guessing correctly.
There was one item that had a surprisingly high price. A very small jar of pumpkin pie spice retails for $4.44. I can't believe pumpkin pies aren't more expensive.
With fall just a few days away, we are inundated with pumpkin flavor at every turn. There's everything from latte to salsa and beer. Probably the most familiar offering is Coffee Mate pumpkin spice flavor. Like most pumpkin flavored items, it is available for a limited time each fall.
Here's a few big names offering pumpkin flavor in products for which you need to be on the lookout:
• Grands pumpkin spice rolls with pumpkin spice icing.
• Kind pumpkin spice bars.
• Philadelphia pumpkin spice cream cheese spread.
• Kellogg's pumpkin spice frosted flakes and Special K.
• Dairy Queen pumpkin pie blizzard.
• Little Debbie pumpkin delight cookies.
• Pumpkin pie M&Ms.
• Pumpkin spice Jell-O.
• Nestle Tollhouse pumpkin spice baking truffles.
• Pumpkin pie Pop Tarts.
• Keebler pumpkin spice fudge stripe cookies.
• Kraft pumpkin spice marshmallows.
Be on the lookout and enjoy your favorite fall items before it's too late. Some freeze well so you can enjoy them later if you want a touch of fall next summer.
Tuesday marks the grand opening of Carl Junction's first library. If you have a chance to check it out, be sure to visit the cookbook section.
When Carol Parker recently moved, she graciously donated a bookcase and some cookbooks from her personal collection she had built over the years. The library offers these and other cookbooks, all found in the aptly named Carol's Corner. What a wonderful addition this library will be to this community, and Carol's Corner is a wonderful tribute to a community treasure.
Maybe you prefer to make your pumpkin flavored treats instead of buying them. For a lot less money than a small jar of pumpkin pie spice, you can make a batch from spices you probably have already. Make it now and you will have it for you autumn cooking and baking. Sprinkle in a little allspice to up the flavor. This is a Taste of Home recipe.
The nuts and dip are great party treats. Take them along and you will be the favorite guest. These recipes are from chowhound.com and averiecooks.com, respectively.
Happy first of fall on Monday, and happy eating.
Pumpkin pie spice
4 teaspoons ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons ground ginger
1 teaspoon ground cloves
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Mix all together and store in airtight container in cool, dry place for up to six months.
Pumpkin spice sugar almonds and pecans
1 cup sugar
1/4 cup water
1/2 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice mix
3 cups raw nuts (half almonds and half pecans)
Over medium-high heat in large skillet, combine sugar, water and pumpkin pie spice mix. Cook, stirring, until sugar completely dissolves. Stir in nuts and completely coat with sugar mixture. Stir constantly for 7 to 10 minutes or until sugar has crystallized and there is no more moisture in the mixture.
Pumpkin pie dip
1/2 cup pumpkin puree
1/4 of an 8-ounce container thawed whipped topping
2 tablespoons instant vanilla or pumpkin pudding or powdered sugar
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Combine all in large bowl. and beat until smooth. Serve immediately or store in fridge in airtight container for up to one week.
