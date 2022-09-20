Queen Elizabeth’s recent death brought out all kinds of information about England’s late monarch. This includes food facts.
Queen Elizabeth didn’t cook. With 20 chefs, why would she? Prince Phillip was known to grill chicken or fish when the couple visited Balmoral.
Her food preferences were actually very simple. The queen ate four times a day, enjoying breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner, each meal with small portions of all food on the menu.
Breakfast meant unsweet Earl Grey tea with milk added and sometimes a bowl of Special K cereal with toast and marmalade. Lunch would consist of lean meat or fish and a side of vegetables. Afternoon tea would feature traditional small, crustless finger sandwiches and Earl Grey tea. Sometimes, biscuits — or cookies and crackers to us — were available and often broken into pieces and shared with her beloved corgis.
Jam pennies were reported to have been part of the queen’s daily diet for more than 90 years. These little sandwiches were bread spread with butter and jam then cut into small circles to resemble old English pennies. Dinner usually consisted of grilled meat or grilled fish. A Sunday dinner favorite was one of many Americans, beef roast.
A sweet tooth and love of chocolate show in her majesty’s favorite dessert — chocolate biscuit cake, made by adding broken pieces of cookies into chocolate cake batter. The queen would eat a small piece each day until the cake was gone. She usually ate different desserts once and then the remainder was shared, but this cake was all hers.
There were certain foods the queen always avoided. Although she ate bread and cookies, starchy foods were a no-no, so potatoes and pasta were never served. All fruit had to be in season while onions and garlic had no place in palace food. Bananas were eaten with a knife and fork.
Enjoy an afternoon cup of Earl Grey in honor of Queen Elizabeth with one of our two recipes.
The recipe for drop scones, or pancakes, is said to have been given to President Dwight Eisenhower by the queen herself and eaten topped with butter and strawberry jam. A teacup is just under 3/4 of a cup and the “hi-carbonate soda” is baking soda. These pancakes will be denser than those to which we are accustomed and they should be made very small.
I question the possibility of this batch serving 16 people enough to fill them up. This recipe is exactly as she shared it and from buzzfeed.com.
Queen Elizabeth’s favorite cake is really a tiffin, or unbaked cake. It is easy to make but demands quality chocolate. This recipe is from christinacucina.com.
Both recipes call for caster sugar, which is finer than regular sugar. You can get your regular sugar finer by processing in the food processor, but don’t overprocess or you will end up with powdered sugar. The tea cookies look similar to shortbread, so those should work in this cake.
Enjoy these tributes to Queen Elizabeth. Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Drop scones
4 teacups flour
4 tablespoons caster sugar
3 teacups milk
2 whole eggs
2 teaspoons hi-carbonate soda
3 teaspoons cream of tartar
2 tablespoons melted butter
Beat eggs, sugar and about half the milk together, add flour and mix well together adding remainder of milk as required, also bi-carbonate and cream of tartar, fold in melted butter. Enough for 16 people.
Chocolate biscuit cake
8 ounces tea biscuits, broken into small 1-inch oieces
5 ounces soft unsalted butter
Pinch of salt
5 ounces caster sugar
5 ounces dark chocolate
Coating:
8 ounces dark chocolate
Chocolate curls or bits of chocolate bar for decorating
Butter a 6-inch cake pan and place waxed or parchment paper in bottom. Beat butter, salt and sugar until light and fluffy.
Melt dark chocolate in double boiler or using microwave defrost function, stopping just before chocolate is completely melted. Add chocolate to butter and sugar mixture; mix well.
Gently add biscuits to chocolate mixture until evenly coated; place in prepared pan, spreading evenly to avoid holes in middle and bottom. Chill 4 hours. When ready to finish, let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Run knife around edge of cake and invert onto cooling rack on a sheet tray. Remove parchment paper. Melt coating chocolate in double boiler or using microwave defrost function, stopping just before chocolate is completely melted. Continue stirring off heat until smooth and pour over top and sides of cake.
Cool to room temperature; remove to serving plate and decorate, if desired. Yields 6 servings.
