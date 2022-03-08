What is your favorite salad dressing? If your answer is ranch, you are in the majority because it far outranks its closest competitors: Italian, vinaigrette, Caesar, Thousand Island and blue cheese.
Boasting ingredients of buttermilk or milk, sour cream, mayonnaise and spices, ranch’s popularity comes from not only dressing salads but also as a dip for veggies, wings and fries, seasoning for soups, burgers, mashed potatoes, and casseroles, as well as sprinkled over popcorn. Cool Ranch Doritos helped popularize the flavor.
Back in the 1950s, Steve Henson was working as a plumber in Alaska and sometimes served as the work crew cook. He mixed together some available ingredients and a tasty dressing was born. Steve and his wife, Gayle, eventually moved to California where they bought the Sweetwater Ranch. Changing the ranch name to Hidden Valley, they opened a steakhouse that became well known because of Steve’s dressing.
Kept busy mixing up the dressing — not only for the steakhouse salads but also to fill the jars brought in by customers wanting to take the dressing home — the Hensons began packaging the dressing’s dry ingredients. This made it easy for patrons to make their own dressing at home by adding a couple of ingredients.
It’s popularity spread across America, and the Henson’s sold the ranch dressing name and recipe to Clorox in 1972 for a cool $8 million. Hidden Valley is the only ranch dressing that can call itself “the original ranch” while others are merely ranch.
Options today include dry mix in envelopes and shakers as well as the bottled dressing. It is here to stay, as it continues to find favor with loyal fans and to gain new ones.
Today’s first recipe for rolls is easily halved if 18 rolls are too many for you, but you might discover they are great for slider sandwiches as well as all by themselves. Allow a little time for them to rise, but they are ready even more quickly by using store-bought dough.
Dinner is on the table in no time with the pork chop recipe. Ranch rice is the perfect side. These recipes are from tasteofhome.com.
Have a great week and happy eating.
Parmesan ranch rolls
2 loaves (1 pound each) frozen bread dough, thawed
1 cup grated Parmesan
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 packet dry ranch dressing mix
1 small onion, finely chopped
On lightly floured surface, cut dough into 18 portions; shape each into a ball.
Combine cheese, butter and dressing mix in small bowl. Roll dough balls in cheese mixture and place in two greased 9-inch baking pans; sprinkle with onion. Cover and let rise in warm place until doubled, about 45 minutes.
Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from pan to wire rack. Yields 18 rolls.
Creamy ranch pork chops and rice
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
4 boneless pork chops, 3/4 inch thick
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1/2 soup can milk
1 packet ranch dressing mix
Paprika
Ranch style rice
Heat oil in skillet; cook chops until browned. Add soup, milk, 1/2 dressing mix packet; heat to boil.
Cover and cook over low heat 10 minutes or until chops are done. Sprinkle with paprika. Yields 4 servings.
For ranch rice, add remaining half packet of dressing mix to water when cooking rice.
