Merry Christmas! Seems as though it came upon us quickly this year, but here it is and I am so thankful to celebrate with family and friends these past few days. I'm missing some precious relatives and friends but glad to be near those I love.
The great poets of our time or even Dr. Seuss have nothing to worry about because here's my Merry Christmas to you:
Mashed potatoes are high on the list.
Eat dessert first so it won't ever be missed.
Reach for chicken or ham or maybe a roast.
Really embrace those traditions you treasure most.
Yawns after eating mean it's time for a rest —
Christmas dinners followed by naps are always the best.
Hold hands and say grace before sharing the meal;
Remembering the reason for the season is a big deal
Insist that no phones at the table be everyone's goal.
Share, don't fight, over that last crescent roll.
Take a moment for thoughts of those who have passed.
Make sure to not hurry making memories that last.
Add a minute or so to hold your family and friends near.
Share this year's Christmas time with all those who are dear.
I especially hope you have family traditions passed down through the years. The older we get, the more we realize what's really important. Certain people bringing certain dishes for meals gives us something familiar to which we can look forward. It's fun making new traditions too.
I'm sharing one special recipe today from Suzie Q's. It is meant for Christmas but fitting for all year.
For company this weekend make the tea and keep warm in a slow cooker to warm up visitors. It is really sweet so use less sugar if you prefer it a little more tart.
I've been making this drink for 30 years plus, since Juanita Rose gave it to me. It's a family favorite that just might become a tradition with you.
May you have a wonderful and blessed Christmas, and happy eating.
---------------------------------------------
Christmas cheer
4 cups love
2 cups friendship
1 cup hope
5 cups kindness
1 cup patience
2 cups understanding
3 tablespoons surprise
Faith (according to taste)
1 barrel laughter
1 pinch happiness (no substitutions)
Lots of good cheer
Mix all together. Serves one and all.
-----------------------------------------------
Cranberry tea
3 1/2 cups sugar
1 quart cranberry juice cocktail
1/2 cup red hots
1 (6-ounce) can each frozen orange juice and lemonade
1/8 teaspoon cloves
Boil 1 quart water with sugar, red hots and cloves until all dissolved. Add juice and concentrates and 4 quarts water Do not dilute juices. Yields 6 quarts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.