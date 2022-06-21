In the 16th century, Henry IV's wish was for every peasant in his kingdom, no matter how poor, could have a chicken in his pot every Sunday. Centuries later, in 1928, presidential candidate Herbert Hoover was wrongly credited with promising a chicken in every pot for voters. The term was actually coined in an ad by a political party rather than the candidate. The promise doubled when John Kennedy credited Hoover with referencing two chickens in each pot.
Growing up, I remember Sunday dinner was often chicken. Fried chicken. It was usually a chicken my grandmother had unceremoniously dispatched the day before and soaked overnight. There was always a good crust on the chicken thanks to multiple dunkings and several inches of melted Crisco or lard. A waiting period was always observed before testing for doneness by poking the chicken with a fork, keeping the juices inside. I don't remember ever being served boneless, skinless chicken pieces. Those fried chicken meals always seemed special to me, maybe because I had to wait for them to be ready, all the while anticipating the taste from the smell and even the sounds in the kitchen.
I can't remember the last time I fried a chicken. I've fixed some chicken nuggets for my grandson but those are quick and don't require a lot of time. It is easier to let someone else do the frying in terms of time and clean-up.
Whereas flour is the traditional fried chicken coating, today's options include crushed potato chips, pretzels, corn flakes, breadcrumbs, cornmeal, hush puppy mix and even Shake 'N Bake.
Now an everyday entree, it's important to choose the right chicken for preparing. Broilers and fryers are virtually interchangeable as they are processed at 6 to 10 weeks old. Broilers are usually the youngest and easily overcooked. While a broiler or a fryer are versatile for many cooking methods, a stewing chicken, processed at 10 months to 1 1/2 years of age, is only good for stewing — slow cooking in liquid. You will never get juicy, tender fried chicken from a stewing chicken as they earn their nickname of a "tough old bird."
Chicken, whole or parts, is handy to keep in the freezer. It easily thaws in the fridge overnight. Chicken does well in the slow cooker which is welcome when cooking outside or turning on the oven doesn't seem appealing.
For those grillers braving the heat and firing up the grill, the marinated chicken, from Taste of Home, can be baked or grilled. I think you will like the salad dressing/soy sauce combo. While fried chicken reminds me of my grandma, chicken cacciatore reminds me of New Years Eve dinners with the Saferites at Mamma Mia's when our daughters were young. This recipe is from "The Great American Chicken Cookbook." Have a great week and happy eating.
Marinated baked chicken
• 1/2 cup each Italian salad dressing and soy sauce
• 4 bone-in chicken breast halves
• 1/8 teaspoon each onion and garlic salt
Combine salad dressing and soy sauce; pour 3/4 cup into large resealable plastic bag. Add chicken and turn to coat. Refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight, turning occasionally. Refrigerate remaining marinade for basting. Drain chicken; discard marinade.
Place chicken, skin side up, on rack in roasting pan. Sprinkle with onion and garlic salts. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 45 to 60 minutes or until meat thermometer reads 170 degrees. Brush occasionally with reserved marinade. Yields six servings.
Chicken cacciatore
• 1 (3- to 4-pound) fryer, cut-up
• 1/2 cup olive oil
• 1/2 cup coarsely chopped onion
• 1/2 cup thinly sliced green bell pepper
• 3 cloves garlic, very thinly sliced
• 1 (3 ounce) can tomato paste
• 1 cup water
• 1 can Italian tomatoes
• 1 cup mushroom stems and pieces
• 1/2 teaspoon each oregano and salt
• 1/4 teaspoon pepper
• 1 teaspoon sugar
Heat oil in large skillet; saute chicken until golden brown. Remove chicken and cook onion, pepper and garlic in remaining oil until onion is translucent. Drain oil and add remaining ingredients, except chicken; bring to a boil and cook 5 minutes.
Add chicken, cover and simmer 30 minutes. Serve with boiled spaghetti or noodles and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese if desired. Yields 4 servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.