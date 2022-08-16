How many times do we say “because we’ve always done it that way”?
Maybe we are afraid to mess with something that is tried and true. Maybe we like the tradition of doing something the same way over and over. Maybe something is so ingrained in our brain we can do the task in our sleep. Maybe we do something the same way every time because we consider it our signature item.
Marinating chicken and steak has always meant placing the meat and some flavoring, usually a bottle of Italian dressing, in a closable bag, putting it in the fridge for several hours and giving the bag an occasional toss and turn. Then the marinade has to be thrown away.
Now, reverse marinade, also called post marinade, is making us question something we have done for generations.
As the name implies, to reverse marinate means packing the flavor on the meat after it is cooked, allowing the meat to develop its natural flavor during cooking. Called escabeche in South America, reverse marinating usually calls for an acidic mixture to be added to the freshly cooked meat and left to rest for up to an hour. The marinade is then served with the cooked meat, not discarded, and the meat can be gently reheated before serving if needed.
Cooking experts are now thinking marinating meat prior to cooking barely flavors the outside of the meat. Reverse marinating gives you marinade, or sauce, served over sliced meat, flavoring it inside and out.
Adding moisture and sugar to the meat by marinating before grilling can cause the meat to steam and burn. Patting the meat dry before grilling and seasoning with only salt and pepper is necessary for best results.
While grilling is the go-to method for reverse marinated meat, it also works for baking and frying. It isn’t only for meat, either — veggies benefit from seasoning after the fact.
Grilling bone-in and skin-on chicken breasts then removing the meat from the bone and slicing into 1/2-inch slices or carving up your steak before adding the marinade makes a great main course. A short 15 minutes later, the meat is ready to eat.
While we want to continue doing some things in the kitchen the same way as we always have, maybe we can think outside the box and find better results.
While today’s marinade recipes call for more ingredients than that bottle of Italian dressing, the fresh herbs make a world of difference. Red and white wine vinegar and lemon juice are interchangeable in both of these recipes. Our first recipe is from californiagrown.org, and the second is adapted from walktoeat.com.
Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Reverse marinade
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
1/4 cup each fresh parsley and cilantro, finely chopped
1 tablespoon each fresh oregano and basil, finely chopped
1/2 tablespoon fresh tarragon, finely chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 limes, juiced
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
Whisk all ingredients together. Make up to one day ahead to meld flavors. Pour over freshly grilled chicken or steak. Yields 4 servings
Chicken marinade
4 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves plucked from stems
1 garlic clove, grated
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Pinch of kosher salt
Whisk all ingredients together. Slice freshly cooked chicken; pour marinade over chicken and let rest 15 minutes to 1 hour. Yields 4 servings.
