Spring brings green grass, which brings mowing. That mowing has also been helped this year by spring rains.
Spring also means prime rhubarb time. While not as popular as other fresh garden offerings and rarely eaten raw without dipping in honey or sugar, rhubarb has been dubbed a “superfruit” and is worth some consideration.
With an appearance resembling red celery, rhubarb is a vegetable from the buckwheat family that is legally a fruit, declared as such in the 1940s. The fruit characterization benefited businesses that imported rhubarb by saving them big money on taxes. It gained popularity as sugar became more readily available.
A perennial plant, rhubarb prefers a cool, moist, shady, cold-winter environment for growing. Harvested in its second or third year, the stalks are best when they reach a height of about 10 inches, providing anywhere from 2 to 6 pounds of rhubarb per plant each year.
With a short prime window, rhubarb from late summer will be woody and not as tasty. Don’t let the fact that pests usually avoid these plants detour you from rhubarb.
An important rhubarb talking point is the leaves. While it would take around 11 pounds of leaves to be lethal to an adult, they are poisonous and should always be safely discarded away from children and pets.
Shoppers looking for rhubarb want crisp, unblemished stalks. While they won’t be eaten, leaves that are not wilted are a good indicator of freshness.
While rhubarb works well with other fruits, combining it with strawberries is maybe the best way to be introduced to rhubarb — and it is a good addition to jellies and jams.
Enjoy this tart, antioxidant rich fruit this spring and it may become a favorite.
A nice summer side, the applesauce recipe is a good combo of rhubarb and apples. The amount of sugar you use depends on your sweetness preference. The dump cake makes good use of the spice cake for extra flavor. Both of todays recipes are from Taste of Home.
Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Chunky rhubarb applesauce
1 pound rhubarb, cut into 1/2-inch chunks
2 pounds tart apples, peeled, cored and cut unto 1/2-inch chunks
1/2 to 1 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Place first three ingredients in a large saucepan. Cover and simmer until fruit is tender, about 40 minutes. Stir in cinnamon and nutmeg. Serve warm or cold. Yields 4 cups.
Strawberry rhubarb dump cake
4 cups chopped rhubarb
4 cups quartered strawberries
1/4 cup orange juice
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 1/4 teaspoons ground nutmeg
3/4 cup butter, melted and divided
1 spice cake mix
Combine first 6 ingredients. Transfer to greased 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
Drizzle with 3 tablespoons melted butter. Sprinkle dry cake mix on top. Top with remaining melted butter.
Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 55 minutes, until bubbly and golden. Yields 12 servings.
