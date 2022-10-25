Potatoes, noodles, rice. That’s the order of my preference of these three starches.
While rice is my last choice if given a choice, my family loves rice, so it’s occasionally on the menu. Depending on the menu, rice may be available along with potatoes or noodles, giving everyone their favorite, especially me since I’m doing the cooking.
Today we focus on white rice. Without a rice cooker, my go-to rice is the minute version. While it takes a little longer than a minute, it is by far the fastest path to serving rice. There are also various rice flavored packets available that are already seasoned to go with your main dish or can be dressed up with additions to become main dishes.
Basic rice types are short, medium or long grain. Each has its own distinctive characteristics and rinsing and draining well is suggested for each:
• Short grain rice, wider than it is long and starchier than the other grains, tends to stick together, making it perfect for sushi packing.
• Medium grain rice, two to three times longer than it is wide, tends to cook up moist, tender and slightly chewy and works well for paella and risotto.
• Long grain rice, four to five times longer than it is wide, stays fluffy and separate and stands up well in your side dishes.
Because of the different texture results in all three grains, substituting one for the other in recipes calling for a specific rice isn’t recommended.
The basic recipe for cooking white rice is two cups of water to one cup of rice. It works well for the proper absorption of the water by the rice.
Leftover rice will keep well in the fridge for up to five days. Reheat it in a microwave-safe bowl by sprinkling the rice with a little water and covering it with a damp paper towel or in a saucepan with a sprinkling of water and frequent stirring.
Rice, plain or fancy, is an easy ingredient that can be kept handy in your pantry and used often.
Today’s recipes, adapted from delish.com, feature rice. The casserole can easily become chicken divan with the addition of some frozen broccoli. The rice pudding is a nostalgic dessert that is popular for breakfast.
Have a rice — um, nice — week and happy eating!
Chicken and rice casserole
2 cups white rice, rinsed and drained
1 large onion, chopped
1 cup chicken broth
2 cans cream of mushroom soup
Salt
Pepper
4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
2 tablespoons melted butter
2 teaspoons fresh thyme
1 garlic clove, finely minced
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
Grease 9-by-13-inch baking dish with olive oil. Mix rice, onion, broth and soup in baking dish; season with salt and pepper.
Arrange chicken, skin side up, in rice mixture. Brush with melted butter. Sprinkle with thyme and garlic and season with salt and pepper.
Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Uncover and bake 30 minutes more, until rice is tender and chicken is cooked through. Broil 3 to 5 minutes. Garnish with parsley. Yields 4 servings.
Rice pudding
5 1/2 cups whole milk, divided
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 cup Jasmine rice
1 tablespoon butter
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Ground cinnamon
In large saucepan over medium heat bring 5 cups milk, sugar and salt to a boil, stirring occasionally.
Add rice and reduce to simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thick and rice is tender, 45 to 50 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in butter, vanilla and remaining 1/2 cup milk Serve hot or chill. Sprinkle with cinnamon when serving. Yields 6 servings.
