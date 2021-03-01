Growing up next door to my grandparents, I many times benefited from my grandmother's cooking.
A chicken that had been carefree and pecking around the ground on Saturday was often the main course for Sunday dinner. The only method I remember Grandma using to cook the bird was frying. The chicken soaked overnight, and a little cornstarch added to the dredging flour coupled with the skillet of hot lard made Sunday dinner memorable. My mother often fried chicken too.
It's been decades since I have cooked fried chicken. It's not that I don't like fried chicken. I love it, and it's hard to beat the mashed potatoes and gravy that must accompany fried chicken.
But I avoid the time and mess by purchasing the chicken ready to eat out of the bucket or the carton. Chicken in my kitchen is more likely to be Shake ’n Bake while remembering the "and I helped" from the old commercials. Today's air fryers avoid some of the mess.
An easy favorite chicken that finds its way to my table is the rotisserie chicken. It is so good the first night right from the package, then made into a casserole or other dish the next night. It really is as versatile as it is delicious, and I think that versatility is what maybe makes it a better choice over fried chicken.
Roast your own whole chicken for similar results. Make soup. Add it to your macaroni and cheese. Enjoy chicken and noodles, Alfredo or tetrazzini. Dress up your salad or top your pizza. Fix chicken tacos, chicken salad or chicken chili. Fill tortillas for quesadillas or enchiladas. The sky's the limit.
The mini pot pies are quick and tasty. This recipe brings back memories of Mom's pot pie. She used leftover chicken, then topped it with biscuits instead of crust. I made sure to have some biscuit in every bite. Lots of chicken memories. Use leftover veggies if you have them instead of the frozen vegetables. Peel and chop up a leftover baked potato to add to the mix.
Today's chicken salad recipe calls for grapes, but they can certainly be omitted. Serve on bread, toast, buns, croissants or lettuce leaves. Both recipes are from Taste of Home.
Have a great week, and happy eating.
Muffin tin chicken pot pie
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 celery ribs, sliced
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 2 cups frozen mixed vegetables
- 1 can cream of chicken soup
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1/8 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 2 cups cubed cooked chicken
- 4 tubes small flaky biscuits
In large skillet, saute celery and onion in butter until tender. Stir in remaining except biscuits; heat through.
On lightly floured surface, roll biscuits into 5-inch circles. Press into bottom and upsides of greased muffin cups, extending above top. Fill each with 3 tablespoons chicken mixture. Pull up biscuit edges and partially over filling.
Bake at 375 degrees for 15 to 18 minutes. Yields 10 servings.
Chicken salad
- 2 cups cubed cooked chicken
- 1 cup halved seedless red grapes
- 1/2 cup sliced celery
- 1/2 cup sliced green onions
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
Combine first 6 ingredients. Mix remaining ingredients in small bowl; pour over chicken and mix. Yields 4 to 6 servings.
