SalTea Sloth Nutrition and its website will give you the idea that this business is a national chain. Instead, it is the brainchild of Misty and Brad Winningham and only available in Joplin and Webb City. For now.
As the mother of four boys, Misty was wanting someplace where she could work for herself. Looking at other nutrition places, she researched contracts and products, but couldn't find the right fit.
A friend in Mississippi, however, had some recipes and volunteered to help get everything in place.
Having kids meant Misty knew a drive-thru was needed for busy lifestyles; opening mid-COVID-19 made it essential. Admitting Brad sets bigger goals, Misty hoped to serve maybe 15 customers on opening day. Thankfully, her niece and some friends showed up to help. By the end of the day, their exhaustion was proof the operation was going to be a success.
After moving here from Mississippi about four years ago, the Winninghams are celebrating their second anniversary at their Webb City location and one year in Joplin.
SalTea Sloth Nutrition offers monthly tea specials, concocted with the help of their 18 employees and based on what they see as customer preferences. These employees will help you find your perfect taste fit with like and dislike questions.
Tart? Sweet? Certain flavors you love or avoid? Misty's retail and customer service background is reflected in the goal to make you feel like family and take care of you as such.
Besides the nutritional teas, SalTea Sloth Nutrition also offers protein smoothies and meal replacement shakes. The company's ingredients give you a lift but no subsequent crash. It also offers zero carb, zero sugar and zero calorie drinks. All the good-for-you ingredients can be found on their website, salteasloth.com.
Thanks to a suggestion from Misty's mom, the teas can be carbonated for a different taste that may be more like that soft drink you might be missing.
The business' name is a tribute to a family member: Brad always said his mother was as slow as a sloth. When she passed away and the couple went through her belongings, they found a big stuffed sloth they had bought for her, as well as some sloth pictures she had drawn.
Both Brad and Misty felt it absolutely essential that the word sloth be in the name of their new business that celebrated its opening a year to the day of her passing.
There's lots of good things to look forward to in the future of SalTea Sloth Nutrition. A new drive-thru kiosk should be opening in Rogers, Arkansas, sometime this fall, and by this August, franchises will hopefully be available through applications found on their all-important informational website. There's a goal of five franchises in place within a year of approval.
Visit SalTea Sloth Nutrition in Webb City at 1107 S. Madison Ave. and in Joplin at 1710 E. 32nd St. Be sure to ask for a punch card. Make nine purchases and your 10th one is free. It won't take long for you to take them up on that offer.
Today's recipes, from "Crock-Pot 5 Ingredients or Less," make easy work of dinner and dessert. While the pork loin is delicious, a bonus is how the carrots come out glazed, too.
The dessert is a repeat but well worth another mention. It can be made with your favorite pie filling and is perfect served warm with ice cream.
Have a wonderful June week and happy eating.
Glazed pork loin
- 1 (1-pound) package baby carrots
- 4 boneless pork loin chops
- 1 (8-ounce) jar apricot preserves
Place carrots in bottom of slow cooker. Place pork on top; spread preserves over pork. Cover and cook on low 8 hours or high 4 hours. Yields 4 servings.
Cherry delight
- 1 (21-ounce) can cherry pie filling
- 1 yellow cake mix
- 1 stick butter, melted
Place pie filling in slow cooker. Combine cake mix and melted butter in bowl; spread evenly over pie filling. Cover; cook on low 3 to 4 hours or high 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Yields 8 to 10 servings.
