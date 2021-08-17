It's that time of year: Sighs of relief from some parents and students and feelings of dread from others. It's time for the start of another school year. I thought summer went by too quickly when I was in school, but it flies by even now.
School means thinking about a nutritious breakfast, lunch and after-school snack for the kiddos. Today we will focus on my personal favorite — snacks.
Most kids, especially those with early lunch times, come running through the door famished and sure they won't survive until dinner without some nourishment.
Choosing appropriate snacks depends on the age and ability of the child if no older sibling or adult is home when they arrive. Some may need to have a pre-planned snack placed on the counter, in the fridge or even the freezer holding the appropriate amount to avoid spoiling dinner.
Others may be able to mix a smoothie in the blender or heat up food in the microwave or toaster oven. A bowl of fresh fruit. Bite-size veggies. Cheese and crackers. Prepackaged bars. It's easy and convenient to provide prepackaged bars and chips, but that may prove to be more expensive, so that's a choice to make.
Today we focus on a few make-ahead ideas. Most of these can make more than a one day supply which is great. Enough for the entire week is even better. These come to us from crispyfoodideas.com.
• Yogurt-filled fruit: Strawberries and raspberries make great receptacles for yogurt to make a refreshing bite.
• Frozen yogurt bark: Flavored yogurt spread on a lined baking sheet, topped with fresh fruit then frozen and cut into bars. It's a quick and easy grab 'n go snack.
• Baked apple chips: Thinly slice apples, sprinkle with cinnamon, lay a single layer on a lined baking sheet, bake one hour at 220 degrees.
• Apple fruit doughnuts: Core and slice apples into rings, top with peanut butter and favorite toppings such as sprinkles, nuts or chips.
• Frozen banana pops: Peel bananas, cut in half, insert wooden popsicle stick in bottom, dip in yogurt, top with sprinkles if desired and freeze on lined baking sheet. Also works well with strawberries, blueberries, pineapple and most other fresh fruits.
• Ranch snack mix: Combine an envelope of ranch dressing mix with pretzels, nuts, popcorn or any favorite available snack.
• Banana bread: Make a loaf, store single serving slices in plastic sandwich bags for several days' snacks.
It is easy to overdo the after school snack, but with a little planning, it can be something to look forward to that's easy, convenient and yummy.
The first snack recipe, from theseasonedmom.com, will remind you of a popular candy bar. Mix it in a bowl, fill plastic sandwich bags with individual servings and they are ready to be grabbed and enjoyed.
The no-bake cereal bars can supply you with snacks for a week. Just store them in airtight containers, and they will be there when needed. The entire family will look forward to snack time. This recipe is from tasteofhome.com.
Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Chocoalmondcoco snack mix
- 2 cups chocolate-flavored O's cereal
- 1/2 cup almonds
- 1/2 cup chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup shredded coconut
Combine all ingredients. Store in airtight containers. Yields 13 servings.
No-bake cereal cookie bars
- 4 1/2 cups
- Rice cereal
- 3 1/4 cups quick cooking oats
- 1/2 cup corn flakes
- 1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut
- 1/2 cup butter, cubed
- 1 (16 ounce) package miniature marshmallows
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/2 cup M&M's minis
- 1/4 cup raisins
Combine first 4 ingredients in large bowl. Melt butter over low heat. Add marshmallows; stir until melted. Blend in honey.
Pour over cereal mixture; stir until coated. Cool 5 minutes. Stir in remaining ingredients. Divide between 2 greased 15-by-10-inch pans. Press evenly with greased spoon. Let stand 30 minutes. Yields 6 dozen.
