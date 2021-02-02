I wasn't the least bit surprised or disappointed when I didn't win the billion-dollar lottery jackpot a couple of weeks ago. I knew I wouldn't win — I hadn't bought a ticket.
One thing I will bet on is that there will be lots of Super Bowl parties Sunday. Doubt I could get anyone to bet against me.
Hosting a party? Let the guests bring food. Make it potluck or give them a theme such as Mexican or finger food. This ensures they will bring something they like and have at least one eating option.
The most important thing to remember is to make it easy. Offer a baked potato bar, a big pot of soup or chili, or slow cookers with meatballs and wings.
Slow cookers are Super Bowl foods' best friend — they keep food warm for grazing the entire game time. Be sure to keep cold food cold too. Set the bowl of food in a larger bowl of ice.
Other ideas:
• Fondue (cheese or chocolate).
• Quesadillas (fried or baked).
• Nachos (chicken or beef).
• Barbecue (pork, chicken or beef).
• Chips and dips (store bought or homemade, maybe served in a bread bowl).
• Veggie and fruit trays (plus dip).
• Tacos (chicken or beef).
• Cheese ball (made to look like a football, served with crackers or veggies).
• Big chocolate chip cookie (dough pressed onto a pizza pan).
• Sliders (using dinner rolls).
• Pigs in a blanket (add some cheese).
• Mini pizzas (English muffin bases).
• Sub sandwich (fill up hoagie buns).
• Burritos and wraps (using flour tortillas).
• Popcorn (mix in some chocolate candies and peanuts).
Be sure to have plenty of munchies.
Try making a fun bingo game. Squares can contain anything to do with watching the game. Car commercial. Insurance commercial. Chip commercial. First field goal. First sack. First missed call. First time out. First empty food dish. Tasting a food you don't like.
Use your imagination and make cards for everyone. You can make it personal for your guests. Maybe you have two or three that will vie for first to fall asleep. My sister, Sue Joslen, did this last year, and it was lots of fun. Of course, the most fun will be when the Chiefs win.
Today's recipes, from "Taste of Home Quick Cooking," would make great additions to the Super Bowl table. Make the pinwheels ahead of time and enjoy these easy, flavorful bites. This makes a big batch. Use the pizza for dessert, snacking or breakfast.
Happy Super Bowl, and happy eating.
Taco pinwheels
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
3/4 cup taco seasoned cooked ground beef
1/4cup finely shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 cup salsa
4 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 tablespoons chopped ripe olives
2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
5 (7-inch) flour tortillas
1/2 cup shredded lettuce
Beat cream cheese. Add remaining ingredients except tortillas and lettuce. Spread over tortillas and sprinkle with lettuce. Roll up tightly, wrap in plastic wrap and chill at least 1 hour. Cut into 1-inch pieces and serve with additional salsa. Yields 3 dozen.
Cinnamon apple pizza
1 tube refrigerated cinnamon rolls
1 can apple pie filling
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon butter, melted
Roll each cinnamon roll into 4-inch circle. Arrange on 12-inch sprayed pizza pan, overlapping edges.
Bake at 400 degrees for 8 minutes. Spoon pie filling over rolls up to 1/2 inch of edges. Combine brown sugar and butter; sprinkle over pie filling.
Bake 6 to 8 minutes more. Cool the drizzle with cinnamon roll icing.
Yields 10 to 12 servings.
