My dad always thought bacon should be its own separate food group. For me, potatoes hold that distinction. Nothing makes me happier for breakfast, lunch or dinner than a big skillet of fried potatoes and onions.
When I was growing up, potatoes meant russet potatoes. Fresh green beans would feature ham and red potatoes, but those times were limited. Baked, fried, scalloped, mashed, boiled — always russet potatoes. Even potato salad never featured red potatoes. Nowadays, I buy as many red potatoes as russet potatoes.
Less starchy than russet potatoes and high in potassium, red potatoes stay firm when cooked so they stand up to roasting and sauteing. Their thin skin is usually left intact and eaten.
Looking for a good alternative to fries? Soft inside and crispy outside, smashed potatoes are just that — all the flavor and no greasy mess.
Boil whole red potatoes until tender. Try to use uniform-size potatoes, preferably golf ball shape, and start them in cold water to ensure the inside cooking without the outside overcooking. Drain and let them cool a few minutes.
Place the potatoes on a foil-lined baking sheet. Using a potato masher or the heel of your hand, smash the potato, breaking the skin. Drizzle with a little olive oil and bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes or until outside is crispy.
Toppings can be butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, salt and pepper and onion and garlic salt. You might prefer dipping in ketchup or ranch. These make excellent appetizers.
For a tasty side dish, the slow cooker potatoes can also be roasted. Place in a single layer on a foil lined baking sheet and roast at 400 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes. This recipe is from magicalslowcooker.com.
Taste of Home gives us dinner in a skillet. What a great mix of foods. You may want to double the recipe because the recipe is for two small servings.
There is no such thing as a bad potato, so don't forget the red ones. Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Slow cooker garlic potatoes
- 3 pounds red potatoes, washed and cut into wedges
- 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 3 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper
- 1 teaspoon each dried thyme and oregano
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Place potatoes in slow cooker. Combine olive oil and seasoning; pour over potatoes and stir. Sprinkle cheese over potatoes.
Cover and cook on high for 4 hours. Sprinkle with additional cheese if desired. Yields 6 servings.
Sausage, potatoes and zucchini
- 2 red potatoes, cubed
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 small zucchini, sliced
- 1/8 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1/2 pound smoked sausage, sliced
- 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon pepper
Boil potatoes until tender. In large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat; saute zucchini with garlic salt until tender-crisp.
Add sausage and drained potatoes; cook and stir until browned. Yields 2 servings.
