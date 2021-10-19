There’s no ham in hamburger. French fries hail from Belgium. Animal and graham crackers are really cookies. Minced meat lacks any meat.
We don’t give a second thought to calling some food by names that actually have nothing to do with what they are or contain. Another example is Boston cream pie — which is not a pie at all.
Created by Chef M. Sanzian way back in 1881 at Boston’s Parker House Hotel at a time when cakes and pies were often prepared in the same pie pans, this cake was an instant hit.
First, it was known as chocolate cream pie, then Parker cream pie and finally Boston cream pie, the name that stuck. In 1996, the famous concoction was proclaimed the official dessert of Massachusetts.
Growing up, I got a chance to enjoy Boston cream pie only once. I don’t remember what special occasion was being celebrated, but I do remember thinking this single piece of cake was the most delicious and luxurious dessert on the face of the earth.
If it’s an option, it’s still always my choice. It makes sense that my favorite donut is cream-filled and topped with a swirl of chocolate.
Boston cream pie can be made entirely from scratch, easily assembled with separate ingredients or made from an all-in-one box kit. Featuring a buttery yellow or white cake, silky vanilla cream filling and a chocolate ganache topping slipping over the edges, this cake is sure to impress, yet it’s so easy there’s no need to wait for a special reason to bake one.
When constructing the cake, it’s a good idea to level the layers. This ensures the top layer will stay atop the filling and the chocolate will cover the top layer evenly and drip nicely, leaving some of the cake sides exposed.
Observe national Boston cream pie day Saturday with this New England classic that combines simple ingredients for a divine result.
Today’s first recipe is adapted from Duncan Hines. I like using French vanilla pudding mix best for this. Add a tablespoon of corn syrup to the glaze to add shine. Refrigerate leftovers.
For extra decadence, make your own pastry cream filling from scratch. Be sure to temper the egg yolks with a little hot cream before adding the remainder. This recipe is from preppykitchen.com.
Have a wicked awesome week and happy eating.
Boston cream pie
1 vanilla, yellow or butter cake mix
1 cup cold milk
1 small package vanilla instant pudding mix
1 1/2 cups whipped topping
Glaze:
1 package semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 cup heavy cream
Prepare cake mix according to package directions for two layer cakes. Cool in pans for 10 minutes, remove caked from pans and cool on wire racks.
Beat milk and pudding milk for 2 minutes; gently fold in whipped topping and spread between the layers. Heat cream to almost boiling. Pour over chips in a bowl; let sit a few minutes.
Stir until smooth and pour over top of cake. Chill at least 1 hour. Yields 8 servings.
Pastry cream
6 egg yolks, room temperature
2/3 cup sugar
1/4 cup cornstarch
1 tablespoon vanilla
2 cups whole milk
1 tablespoon butter
Heat milk in medium saucepan to boil. Immediately remove from heat.
In large bowl, whisk yolks and sugar until light and thickened. Sift in cornstarch and whisk vigorously. until no lumps.
Whisk in 1/4 cup hot milk until incorporated. Whisk in remaining hot milk. Strain back into saucepan. Cook over medium-high heat, whisking constantly until thickened and slowly boiling. Cook while whisking another minute.
Remove from heat and stir in butter. Cool slightly then cover with plastic wrap, pressing against surface to prevent skin forming. Chill.
