It’s great to feel special. Accolades. Awards. Recognition. Shrimp cocktail.
Food has always been important to me. Many years ago when I was young, like 60 years ago, my parents, sister and I ate three meals a day together. With no dining room, all meals were eaten around the kitchen table. We ate with one spoon, one fork, one knife and paper napkins. Once we got air conditioning, the butter was left on the table so it was always spreadable. We weren’t rich by any means, but we never lacked for an abundance of food. Mom cooked up a storm, serving up a good variety of salads, entrees, veggies and desserts. There was always dessert.
While the food was always delicious, it wasn’t fancy. Probably the fanciest dish Mom cooked was chicken and rice because Dad preferred potatoes, so rice was a rarity. In my young mind, familiar with it only from pictures, shrimp cocktail was so fancy it was reserved for the rich and was way out of my league. That is, until my dad’s boss and his wife took us to Neosho’s Big Spring Inn for dinner. More than one fork and linen napkins.
I said something about shrimp cocktails being available, and the next thing I knew I had one sitting in front of me, thanks to Mr. Hesselgrave. A large glass-stemmed bowl filled with cocktail sauce and the bowl rim lined with balanced shrimp. Plus a separate shrimp fork. I definitely felt special and important and grown-up as I ate that shrimp cocktail.
I’ve enjoyed a few shrimp cocktails since that evening, but none measured up to that first one. It had nothing to do with their taste. They were fine. It was the newness, anticipation and pure joy of that Neosho experience of enjoying a fancy appetizer. Youth may have played a part in it also.
Over the years, I have tried many foods for the first time, and today, I am hard-pressed to imagine a food I want to try as much as that shrimp cocktail. Sometimes I can’t remember what I had for lunch yesterday, but I remember that evening. Big Spring Inn burned to the ground in 1966, but I’ll bet lots of food memories were made there. Enjoying food and making memories are things anyone can do. I hope you have and continue to do so.
I wanted to share a shrimp recipe today, and this one, adapted from tasty.com, is a winner with its easy Alfredo sauce. It comes together quickly and chicken can be substituted for the shrimp.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Garlic shrimp bacon Alfredo
6 slices bacon, chopped
1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 medium onion, diced
1 tomato, diced
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 cups heavy cream
1 pound fettuccine, boiled in salted water
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup fresh parsley, chopped
In large pot, cook bacon over medium heat until crispy. Add shrimp and cook until pink and opaque; remove from pan, leaving bacon fat in pan. Add onion, tomato and garlic; cook until garlic starts to brown. Add cream and bring to a boil. Add fettuccini, shrimp, bacon, cheese and parsley. Stir until cheese melts and shrimp and pasta are coated. Yields 4 servings.
