Rocky road. So named during the Great Depression to describe the bumpy road people were having to travel but made to put a smile on sad faces.
Rocky road candy is said to have originated in Australia when candymakers had unsellable spoiled candy so they mixed it with chocolate and nuts to cover up the spoiled taste and add some crunch. The first similar no-bake United States recipe appeared in a Kansas cookbook in 1920.
There's two entities both claiming origination of rocky road ice cream. First up is a large national company. William Dreyer of Dreyer's Ice Cream, now Nestle, partnered with candymaker Joseph Edy to offer "mix-ins" for the plain vanilla, chocolate and strawberry options. As large marshmallows were the only size available, Dreyer is said to have used his wife's sewing shears to cut the marshmallows and walnuts into smaller pieces. Dreyer's slogan was " share a scoop, share a smile." The ice cream is sold nationally under both the Dreyer's and Edy's names.
The second claim is by the smaller mom-and-pop company. Fenton's Ice Cream believes one of their candymakers, George Ferran, or the owner's grandson, Melvin Fenton, was making rocky road candy and decided to mix it with ice cream. They also say Dreyer took this idea and swapped the English walnuts for almonds.
Make your rocky road traditional or change it up with a variety of nuts, flavored marshmallows, dried cranberries or cherries or crumbled cookies. It will still be rocky road.
We can enjoy our rocky road candy or ice cream this Friday on national rocky road day and be thankful to whoever came up with the idea.
An ice cream side note — John Harrison is credited with inventing cookies 'n cream ice cream as well as some 75 other flavors in the 1980s for Dreyers. He quality control sampled the ice cream each day with a gold spoon, beginning with the vanillas and working up to the chocolates. But, alas, he would spit out the samples. His taste buds were said to be insured for $1 million. About 100,000 gallons of the 40 million gallons produced annually are deemed below perfection. Those rejected gallons are donated to food banks.
Our first recipe, adapted from prettysimplesweet.com, gives us the traditional Rocky Road candy. The added butter makes it extra good. The cookie pizza recipe, adapted from Taste of Home, can be further adapted by rolling the dough into 24 balls, pressing them into sprayed muffin cups, baking, then baking with the marshmallows, chips and nuts dropped in them. Mini chips will work best for the muffin cookies. One recipe reviewer had the idea of using chocolate-covered peanuts instead of the separate chips and nuts. Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
No-bake rocky road candy
1 1/3 cups chopped semi-sweet chocolate chips
1/2 cup unsalted butter
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 3/4 cups miniature marshmallows
1 cup hazelnuts, walnuts, peanuts, almonds or hazelnuts
Line 8-by-8-inch baking pan with foil or parchment paper. In medium microwave-safe bowl combine chips and butter. Microwave 30 seconds, stir then microwave in 20-second intervals, stirring after each, until melted. Stir in vanilla. Fold in marshmallows and nuts. Spread into prepared pan. Chill at least 2 hours or until set. Remove from refrigerator 10 minutes before serving. Yields 16 servings.
Rocky road cookie pizza
1 tube chocolate-chip cookie dough
1 cup miniature marshmallows
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
1/2 cup chopped salted peanuts
1/3 cup caramel or chocolate ice cream topping, warmed
Let dough sit at room temperature for 10 minutes to soften. Press dough onto sprayed 12-inch pizza pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes until deep golden brown. Sprinkle evenly with marshmallows, chocolate chips and nuts. Bake 5 to 10 minutes more, until marshmallows are puffed. Drizzle with topping. Cool on rack. Yields 16 slices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.