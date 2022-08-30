While there are some cooking ingredients that are interchangeable, we all know baking powder and baking soda are not. Many beginner cooks learn that one the hard way. You also wouldn’t substitute bleu cheese for cheddar.
Two ingredients that definitely can be substituted for the other are regular breadcrumbs and panko. Both can be mixed in meatloaf and burgers and sprinkled on casseroles with similar results.
But there are some differences.
While you can easily make breadcrumbs with dried out bread at home you need to buy panko breadcrumbs. Regular crumbs can begin with white, rye, wheat or just about any other bread while panko, commonly called Japanese style and used for Asian cooking, is exclusively made from strips of crustless white bread.
Panko crumbs are baked using electric shocks — a method developed during World War II when they needed to bake bread without heated ovens. It takes one slice of bread to make 3/4 cup panko crumbs.
Drier, larger and flakier than breadcrumbs, panko crumbs are not hard, dense or round and make fried food lighter and crunchier. They also give baked food a crispy fried texture, because they don’t absorb grease as easily as breadcrumbs. Pulse them a couple of times in the food processor for finer crumbs with less crunch.
Panko has become a pantry staple for many people, and for good reason. Grab it for frying, baking, mixing and topping for some extra crunch and texture. While interchangeable with breadcrumbs, it offers more crunch and less grease. You just might come to depend on panko for many dishes.
Today we have the choice of baking or frying. Our first recipe, from seventhgeneration.com, is fixed in no time and perfect for a quick meal. The baked chicken, from recipetineats.com, takes a little longer, but not much. Both are easy-peasy and yummy.
Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Panko fried chicken
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded to 1/2-inch thickness
1 egg, slightly beaten
1 cup panko crumbs
1/2 teaspoon each garlic powder, onion powder and sea salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup oil
Heat oil in skillet over medium-high heat. Dip chicken in egg then panko mixed with seasonings. Cook chicken until golden brown and cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Yields 4 servings.
Panko baked chicken
1 pound chicken tenderloins
1 1/2 cups panko breadcrumbs
Batter:
1 egg
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
1 1/2 tablespoons dijon mustard, or other mustard
2 tablespoons flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
Pepper
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Spread panko evenly on baking sheet; spray lightly with cooking spray. Bake for 3 to 5 minutes, until golden; transfer to bowl.
Mix batter ingredients in medium bowl; add chicken and toss to coat. Use tongs to transfer chicken to panko; press to adhere. Transfer to rack on baking sheet. Bake 15 to 20 minutes. Serve immediately. Yields 3 to 4 servings.
