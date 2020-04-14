With more people staying home, this is a good time for a pantry reminder. Getting that pantry or your cabinets organized is a job we usually put off as long as possible, but what better time to tackle it? An organized pantry makes cooking easier and more fun.
The biggest pantry or cabinet organizing tip is "first in, first out." Avoid pushing items already in drawers or on shelves to the back when new items arrive. Put the new ones to the back so they go out last. How many times have you found a forgotten bottle, jar or can that had an expiration date older than your youngest child or grandchild?
There are lots of over-the-door items to help avoid clutter. A plastic shoe holder offers many space saving compartments, and something as simple as a shower caddy can fit over the door and be used for storage.
Baskets work well for keeping like items together, especially smaller items. They make for easy access and give a neat appearance. I keep all my chocolate chips, brown sugar and powdered sugar together in one basket so I always know where to find them and can tell when it's time to buy more chips.
Speaking of chips, potato chips can be closed with plastic skirt or pants hangers then hung on removable hooks inside the pantry door. Makes them easy to get while keeping them fresh. A ribbon over the door can also hold chips closed with a clothes pin. Just line them up down the ribbon for easy grabbing.
In choosing today's recipes, I'm trying to be aware of the circumstances and choose some with ingredients you might have handy.
The potato puffs, from recipeoftoday.com, can be adjusted to what you have available. Different herbs and seasonings such as garlic or onion powder or bacon bits can be added or substituted to fit you taste.
The pizza dough is quick and full of flavor. I think this recipe came from my aunt Shirley Evans. If not, it is close to hers.
What's easier than four-ingredient egg noodles? No drying for these. They are good to go immediately. This recipe is from allrecipes.com.
Stay safe, and happy eating.
------------------------------------------
Potato puffs
3 cups mashed potatoes
2 eggs
1/3 cup sour cream
1 cup shredded sharp cheese
2 tablespoons Parmesan
2 tablespoons chopped chives or parsley
Salt and pepper
Whisk eggs then mix in sour cream. Stir in cheese; add potatoes and mix well. Spoon into greased muffin cups. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 to 35 minutes.
---------------------------------
Pizza crust
1 cup flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon oregano
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon pepper
2 eggs
2/3 cup milk
Mix all ingredients together thoroughly. Pour into greased 10-by-15-inch baking pan, then sprinkle with toppings. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Drizzle with pizza sauce and sprinkle with 2 cups mozzarella. Bake 5 more minutes.
------------------------------------
Easy noodles
1 egg
2 tablespoons milk
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup flour
Combine all ingredients; form into a ball. Roll out on floured, flat surface to 1/4-inch thickness; cut into strips then cut strips to desired length. Drop into hot liquid. Noodles should float when fully cooked. Yields 3 cups.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.