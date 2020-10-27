Living at the end of a dead-end street, our trick-or-treaters have always been limited. This year, we have new kiddos in the neighborhood, so I'm going to prepare for some Halloween knocking on the door. Of course, as usual, I will stock up on my favorites and look forward to leftovers.
When my grandson Atlas did his trick-or-treating, he was as happy with an apple as he was with a bag full of chocolate. Not at all like Grandma.
While Halloween may not be the same this year, you can still feed your family some themed food.
Spaghetti makes excellent intestines, peeled grapes are eyeballs, dried apple ring halves are ears and a slab of gelatin passes for a liver. Brings out the mad scientist in you — perfect for squeamish stomachs.
Add a little orange food coloring to your Rice Krispies treats. I actually have orange food coloring, and I'm really not sure why.
Frost your cupcakes with yellow, orange then white frosting to resemble candy corn, or add chocolate-covered raisins to fill your snack mix with bugs. Gummi worms always add a lot wherever they are placed.
It couldn't be easier to make a spider web with circles of frosting then a knife run from the center to the edge all the way around.
Add eyes to melted chocolate mixed with chow mein noodles for tasty creatures. Smash them down and you have spiders. Wrap crescent roll strips around hot dogs and bake for mummy dogs. Cut jack-o'-lantern faces in the side your stuffed peppers.
I saw an idea to make white chocolate-covered red velvet mice. The directions said to fill the mice molds. That is honestly the last thing I want in my kitchen — I'll stick with the bundt pan pumpkin.
For a conversation piece to go along with your chili, taco soup or spaghetti, bake up some bread bones from Taste of Home. You could also shape them like fingers, tipped with an almond fingernail.
Back when we could hand out homemade treats, popcorn balls were my mom's treat of choice. I always looked forward to the popcorn balls because she didn't go to that trouble except on Halloween. In honor of that memory, I share a popcorn ball recipe from allrecipes.com. I say stir in some candy corn, peanuts or M&Ms for extra fun.
Enjoy your extra hour this weekend.
Happy Halloween, and happy eating.
-------------------------
Breadstick bones
- 1 tube refrigerated breadsticks
- 1 tablespoon butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
Unroll and separate breadsticks. Carefully stretch dough and tie a knot in each end. Using scissors, snip a small notch in the ends of each stick.
Place on ungreased baking sheet and brush with butter. Combine cheese and garlic salt; sprinkle over dough. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes, until golden brown. Serve warm. Yields 12.
------------------------
Popcorn balls
- 1/3 cup light corn syrup
- 1 tablespoon plus 2 1/2 teaspoons butter
- 1 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- 1/3 cup marshmallows
- 9 cups popped popcorn
Combine all but popcorn in heavy saucepan. Heat over medium heat and stir until boiling. Combine with popcorn until all coated.
Grease hands with butter or vegetable shortening. Quickly shape into balls and wrap in plastic wrap. Store at room temperature. Yields 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.