While donuts are hard to beat, cinnamon rolls may just be the perfect breakfast treat. Unwinding them and eating the center last is pure joy.
We grew up on Pillsbury cinnamon rolls in a can and quite enjoyed them. My sister, Sue, preferred the orange Danish rolls, and that seemed to be our Saturday cartoon-watching breakfast while cinnamon rolls were served when Dad ate with us during the week.
That can of cinnamon rolls from the grocery dairy section can be amped up to special. Roll each roll out flat, place one in each sprayed cupcake tin cup and press it onto the bottom and sides of each cup. Fill with apple pie filling and bake at 375 for 10 minutes or so. It's extra good if it's drizzled with the provided icing.
My go-to cinnamon rolls can be found in the grocery store freezer. A package of a dozen Rhodes frozen cinnamon rolls turn out so well you are tempted to brag that you made them from scratch.
At least you can say you baked them. Late the night before, I put them in a 9-by-13-inch sprayed pan, cover them and leave on the counter to thaw and rise. Bake the next morning, slather them with the provided icing and try to eat just one. Just don't let them rise too long.
Frozen dinner rolls and bread are also options. Roll the thawed rolls into ropes, dip in melted butter then coat in cinnamon sugar, roll into circles and let rise. Roll the thawed loaf into a rectangle, top with melted butter and cinnamon sugar, roll up, cut into rolls and let rise. Bake the rolls at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Cover with foil towards end of baking time if getting too brown.
While I love a good homemade cinnamon roll, I have never ventured there. All the recipes call for yeast. Yeast scares me. Not scares me like it's going to hurt me but scares me like I'm going to waste a bunch of ingredients because I don't get the liquid temperature correct.
I had the thought that maybe starting with a cake mix would mean easy cinnamon rolls. There are plenty of these recipes and the cake mix cuts down on the number of ingredients, but they all still call for yeast.
Some of the recipes I found for cinnamon rolls called for instant yeast. Using this allows for no "proofing" and only one rise. Proofing regular yeast takes about 10 minutes for the yeast to dissolve and become frothy in the warm liquid. The instant yeast's finer texture makes it easier and quicker for beginners.
The website SallysBakingAddiction.com supplies our first recipe. It's one of those good ones for beginners. Be sure to measure accurately. The icing is a game changer if you mix it with strong coffee instead of milk. Almost like a coffee-dunk with every bite.
If you have never had an ooey gooey butter cake, you are missing out. So when I saw the ooey gooey cinnamon swirl cake at justapinch.com, I knew it was a winner. It makes a 9-by-13-inch cake, so the number of servings will depend on how large you cut the pieces. I say it serves four — makes it nice when you can say you only ate one piece of cake.
Have wonderful week, and happy eating.
Easy cinnamon rolls
Rolls:
2 3/4 cups flour, spooned and leveled
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 packet instant yeast
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup water
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 egg
Filling:
3 tablespoons soft unsalted butter
1 tablespoon cinnamon
1/4 cup sugar
Icing:
1 cup confectioners' sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
2 to 3 teaspoons strong coffee or milk
Whisk together first 4 roll ingredients; set aside. Combine milk, water and butter; microwave or heat until butter is melted and mixture is warm to touch (about 110 degrees). Pour into dry ingredients.
Add egg and stir until soft dough forms. Knead 3 minutes on lightly floured surface. Place in greased or sprayed bowl; cover loosely and let rest 10 minutes.
Roll into 14-by-8-inch rectangle. Spread soft butter over top. Mix cinnamon and sugar and sprinkle evenly over butter. Roll up tightly from long end and cut into 10 rolls.
Place in lightly greased 9-inch cake or pie pan; cover and let rise 60 to 90 minutes, until doubled. Bake at 375 degrees for 25 to 28 minutes. Whisk together icing ingredients and drizzle or spread over warm rolls.
Ooey gooey cinnamon swirl cake
Cake:
3 cups flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup sugar
4 teaspoons baking powder
1 1/2 cups milk
2 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
1/2 cup melted butter
Topping:
1 cup soft butter
1 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons flour
2 tablespoons cinnamon
Glaze:
2 cups powdered sugar
5 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
Mix all cake ingredients except melted butter. Slowly add butter and mix then pour into greased 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Mix topping ingredients together and drop onto batter. Swirl with knife. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes. Mix together glaze ingredients and glaze cake while warm.
