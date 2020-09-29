Something different today: Our recipes will involve cooking something you will never eat.
With October arriving tomorrow and leaves starting to cover the ground, fall is in the air outside, and we can bring it into our homes. Boil a pan of water with some special additives and folks will think you have been baking all day. Some aromas of these homemade air fresheners may even make you hungry.
Several obvious ingredients are sliced citrus and peels from oranges, apples and lemons; woody stemmed herbs such as rosemary, lavender, bay leaves and thyme; and pine sprigs or cedar tree tips.
The most popular choices are cinnamon sticks, fresh ginger and vanilla beans. Cut the ginger into chunks, and cut the vanilla bean into pieces. Essential oils can also be used on the stovetop.
Some natural scents are perfect for fall, and others make you think Christmas. Heat up a Christmas smell for gift-wrapping day.
Once you decide on your favorite combo, bring the concoction to a boil on the stovetop, then turn to simmer. Add water as needed. Your slow cooker can be heated, covered, on high then the lid removed and the temperature lowered to low for the ideal simmering pot. Smaller slow cookers seem made for this.
Find a scent you love and package it to share with family and friends. It's certainly a welcome gift.
Here are some potpourri ideas for fall and Christmas:
Pumpkin pie
1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cinnamon sticks
Apple cider
2 cups apple peel
1 cinnamon stick
3 whole cloves
Gingerbread
2 cinnamon sticks
4 pieces ginger
1 tablespoon almond extract
1 tablespoon whole cloves
Bay wreath
5 bay leaves
3 sprigs rosemary
1 sliced lemon
Mix and match to find your signature scent. Some smells are stronger than others so you may choose bold or calming. Maybe you will come up with one that evokes special memories of past holidays.
Happy simmering, and happy eating.
