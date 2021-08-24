Summer rain and sunshine worked their food magic. This summer has seen plentiful fresh produce in the Finley kitchen thanks to the Fousts, the Dudleys and local farmers markets. We benefited from their hard work and so appreciated what it added to our meals.
One vegetable I looked forward to was the bell pepper. Monday is national stuffed green bell pepper day, so let's get ready to celebrate. (It's also race your mouse day. I'm out on that one.)
Green peppers are the common choice for stuffing, but any color of pepper will work. The red ones, left on the vine the longest, contain about 11 times more beta-carotene than the green ones that are picked before they turn yellow, orange, then red. Each has a distinct taste, so choose your favorite.
There are recipes calling for precooking the peppers or not, as well as precooking the meat or not. If you precook one, you will want to precook the other.
Precooking the peppers can be done by boiling, steaming, microwaving or baking. Boiling and steaming takes a few minutes and microwaving requires covering with plastic wrap. If baking raw peppers, be sure to cover them tightly with foil.
The canned tomatoes you choose can be plain or seasoned. Maybe you are lucky enough to have jars of home canned tomatoes but, if not, you can find good canned, diced tomato choices at the store. There are combinations of olive oil, basil, oregano, onion and garlic. Wanting mild or hot? A can of Ro-tel can be a nice addition.
The meat for stuffed peppers can be ground beef, sausage or ground turkey. A combo of beef and sausage is always a good idea.
Make deconstructed stuffed peppers by browning the meat with onions, garlic, seasonings and a chopped bell pepper. Add rice and tomatoes, cover and simmer until rice is cooked. Serve up a big bowl of this one skillet meal that's sure to fill you up.
Enjoy a stuffed bell pepper next week while racing your mouse. Now that's going to make a memory for sure. I'm going with the idea they are talking about my computer mouse.
The first recipe, from spendwithpennies.com, is pretty basic, which is hard to beat. Regular bulk sausage works well, too. The marinara sauce is something that makes it a little different. Perfect for summer cooking is the slow-cooker recipe from bakingbeauty.net. Love the tender results for the peppers.
Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Stuffed peppers
- 6 bell peppers
- 1/2 pound ground beef
- 1/2 pound Italian sausage
- 1 small onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 (14 1/2 ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1/2 cup white rice, uncooked
- 1 1/4 cup water
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 2 1/2 cups marinara sauce, divided
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Cut tops off peppers, remove seeds and membrane. Chop tops to add to filling. Boil peppers in large pot for 5 minutes; drain well.
In large skillet, brown beef, sausage, onion and garlic; drain. Stir in tomatoes, rice, water, diced pepper tops, Worcestershire sauce and Italian seasoning. Simmer 15 to 20 minutes or until rice is tender, adding more water if needed. Stir in 1/2 cup marinara sauce.
Pour 1 1/2 cups marinara sauce evenly in 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Fill peppers with meat mixture; spoon remaining marinara sauce over top.
Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Remove foil, baste peppers with sauce in bottom of pan, top with cheese and bake, uncovered for 10 more minutes. Yields 6.
Slow-cooker stuffed peppers
- 6 bell peppers
- 1 1/2 pounds ground beef
- 1/2 white rice, uncooked
- 1 sweet onion, diced
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 (10 ounce) cans tomatoes with green chilies
- 1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Cut tops off peppers; remove seeds and membrane.
In large bowl, combine beef, rice, onion, garlic, salt and pepper. Stir in one can drained tomatoes, reserving liquid.
In medium bowl, mix reserved liquid, second can of tomatoes, broth, tomato paste and brown sugar. Pour over tomatoes. Cook on low 6 to 8 hours or high for 3 to 4 hours. Yields 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.