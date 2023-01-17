Holy eggs prices, Batman! Certainly makes us rethink our breakfast options. What if you own a restaurant that serves breakfast all day?
Mike Wiggins, co-owner of Granny Shaffer’s in Joplin, lives those price increases everyday.
“Three years ago, a box of 15 dozen eggs cost us $17.99,” Wiggins said. “They have gone as high as $82 for the same box. The last box I bought was $72.”
Not only a breakfast staple, eggs are used in pies, meatloaf and many other menu offerings. While there are some money-saving substitutes, Granny Shaffer’s doesn’t view them as an option.
“We are the best of the best and won’t decrease our quality,” he said. “We have just taken the hit.”
However, there’s only so much these businesses can absorb and prices will undoubtedly need to reflect operating cost increases if they are to keep their doors open.
While they won’t replace eggs in an omelet, there are some easy substitute options for eggs when it comes to baking. The substitutions will probably change the taste and texture of your baked goods somewhat but can actually improve them.
Applesauce: Probably the most widely known and used. Sweetened and unsweetened applesauce can make a more moist texture when used in baked goods. Use 1/4 cup applesauce for one egg.
Condensed milk: Use canned condensed milk or make your own by simmering milk and sugar to thicken then cool. Use 1/4 cup condensed milk instead of one egg.
Avocado and banana: Good for brownies and quick breads. Substitute 1/4 cup avocado or banana for 1 egg.
Baking powder and oil: Works for pancakes and rolls. Mix 1 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil, 1 1/2 tablespoons water and 1 teaspoon baking powder and use in place of 1 egg.
Baking soda and vinegar: Works well for pancakes and sponge cakes. One teaspoon baking soda and one tablespoon white vinegar will replace one egg.
Nut butter: Use any creamy nut butter. Three tablespoons replace an egg.
Aquafaba: This is the liquid in a can of chickpeas. Three tablespoons will replace an egg white.
Flaxseed: To substitute for one egg, mix 1 tablespoon seeds with 3 tablespoons water and let sit 20 minutes.
Silken tofu: Can be a surprise brownies and dense dessert ingredient. Use 1/4 cup instead of one egg.
Yogurt and buttermilk: Use for denser breads and cakes. One egg equals 1/4 cup plain yogurt or buttermilk.
Carbonated water: A surprise choice that adds moisture and acts as a leavening for cakes and quick breads. Exchange 1/4 cup carbonated water for one egg.
When my daughter Sarah was in kindergarten she visited her great-grandmother after school. Her favorite snack was homemade applesauce and saltine crackers so I always think of Sarah and Nana when I see a homemade applesauce recipe.
The best apple choices would be Fuji, Gala, Granny Smith, McIntosh and Golden Delicious, and you can sweeten the applesauce based on the apple sweetness. You can choose the chunkiness. Today’s recipe, adapted from readyseteat.com, is so easy with yummy results.
Use sweetened or unsweetened applesauce for the cake then frost with cream cheese frosting or top with a sprinkling of confectioners’ sugar. This recipe is adapted from chocolatecoveredkatie.com.
Have a great week and happy eating.
Homemade applesauce
3 pounds apples, peeled, cored and diced (about 6 medium)
1/3 cup water
2 to 4 tablespoons sugar (according to taste)
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Combine all ingredients in saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce to simmer and cook, covered, 15 to 20 minutes or until apples are tender.
Remove lid and let simmer 5 minutes. Mash apples to desired consistency. Yields 4 servings.
Applesauce cake
1/2 cup applesauce
1/2 cup water
3 tablespoons oil or additional applesauce
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 tablespoon cider or white vinegar
1 1/2 cups flour
1/3 cup sugar
3/4 teaspoon each salt, baking powder and baking soda
1/4 teaspoon each cinnamon and allspice
1/2 cup raisins, chopped walnuts or shredded coconut
Whisk together first 5 ingredients; add remaining to form batter. Spread into greased 8-inch baking pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 18 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Yields 9 servings.
