My neighbor Corinne Waggoner posted a picture of the beautiful strawberries she had grown and picked, and it made my mouth water.
I always look forward to fresh strawberries. While fresh berries don't often last long, there are several ways to ensure they can be enjoyed anytime.
First up is freezing. Choose strawberries that are fully ripe, deep red and firm. Rinse them — don't soak — before removing the stem, then pat dry in a towel.
• For whole, unsweetened berries, lay them in a single layer and not touching on a parchment-lined baking sheet and freeze two to four hours. When frozen, place them in freezer bags, removing as much air as possible before sealing.
• To freeze sweetened berries, slice then crush if desired and sweeten each quart with 1/2 cup of sugar. Gently stir the mixture and let sit for 20 minutes to dissolve the sugar and make juice, then spoon into freezer containers. Seal tightly. Frozen berries can last six to eight months when done right.
Freeze the berries whole if your plan for them later is snacking, and they can always be sliced after thawing. The sliced and crushed ones are already sweetened and ready for smoothies and shortcake.
If you are eating the strawberries now, slice 1 1/2 cups and stir in 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar. Several years ago, Carol Stark told me about this combo, and I served up samples at the Webb City Farmers Market. They were a big hit, and many doubted the flavor came from just those two ingredients. You may not end up with enough berries to freeze if you try this.
Here we are already in June so have to realize the year is flying by. It's not too early to think Christmas. Homemade goodies are always popular to receive, and because we are coming up on the time of fresh fruit bounty, here's a gift we can make now and will be able to find in December.
I've had this strawberry freezer jam recipe for many years, but Betty Crocker helped me adapt it for blueberry and raspberry jam. In just a few minutes, you can have several jars that would make several gifts.
This jam will be very sweet, so use less sugar if you prefer it not as sweet or if your berries are extra sweet. I've always used glass containers and never had a problem with them breaking, but you can also use plastic.
Blessedbeyondbelief.com is the source of the refreshing strawberry treat with only three ingredients. Takes some time to set the gelatin, but it's a tasty, stirred-up mix of goodies.
Enjoy your week, and happy eating.
---------------------------------------------------
Strawberry freezer jam
4 cups strawberries, halved
4 cups sugar
3/4 cup water
1 (1 3/4-ounce) pack powdered fruit pectin
Mash berries until slightly chunky, not pureed; mix with sugar and let stand at room temperature 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Mix pectin and water in saucepan. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Boil and stir 1 minute. Pour hot mixture over berries; stir constantly for 3 minutes.
Immediately spoon into freezer containers, leaving 1/2 inch from top. Wipe rims and seal. Let stand at room temperature 24 hours or until set.
Store in refrigerator for up to 3 weeks or freezer up to 12 months. Thaw in fridge and stir before serving. Yields 2 1/2 pints.
To make blueberry freezer jam, substitute 4 cups fresh blueberries, crushed, for the strawberries. Reduce sugar to 3 cups. Add 1 teaspoon grated lemon peel, if desired. Reduce water to 1/2 cup.
To make raspberry freezer jam, substitute 6 cups fresh raspberries, crushed, for the strawberries. Increase sugar to 5 1/2 cups.
----------------------------------------------
Three-ingredient strawberry dessert
2 (0.3-ounce) boxes strawberry gelatin
1 (8-ounce) carton whipped topping, thawed
1 1/2 cups strawberries, chopped into small pieces
Make gelatin per package directions. When set, stir until it becomes chunky. Gently stir in whipped topping. Fold in berries. Spoon into container and chill at least 1 hour. Garnish with fresh berries if desired.
