Several years ago, when my mother was still cooking our annual Thanksgiving dinner, my brother-in-law Bill was disappointed when he didn’t see sweet potatoes among the delicious offerings. He was usually the only one to show the slightest interest in sweet potatoes, so he thought Mom decided against fixing them and said nothing.
About a week later, Mom found the baked sweet potatoes she had prepared for Thanksgiving still in the oven. She, like most of us, hadn’t missed them.
While easily overlooked at the Evans house, in recent years, sweet potatoes have become popular baked and cut into fries. Many choose these options over russets.
The sweet potato is a Thanksgiving table staple. Traditionally, sweet potatoes are fixed in a casseroles, but serving them baked is also popular. Bake them in a 425 degree oven for 45 to 50 minutes. Or microwave until tender, depending on your microwave, turning once. Don’t forget to prick them with a fork before baking.
There’s nothing easier than sweet potatoes in the slow cooker. Wash enough medium sweet potatoes to fill you slow cooker three-fourths full. Cover and cook on low for eight hours or high for four hours or until tender.
Actually, there may be one more cooking method even easier than the slow cooker. That method would be a pressure cooker such an an Instant Pot. Pour a cup of water into the pot, then place the sweet potatoes on the pot rack to keep them out of the water.
For potatoes 2 inches in width, pressure time would be 15 minutes, and for 2 to 3 inch width, pressure time would be 25 to 35 minutes. Let the pot pressure release naturally for 10 minutes then release the remaining pressure.
Dress up your baked, slow cooker or pressure cooker sweet potatoes with butter, cinnamon or honey. You might even want to sprinkle on a few mini-marshmallows.
Pineapple and sweet potato is a classic casserole combination and our first recipe, from Taste of Home, is a perfect mix of the two. Go maximum easy with canned sweet potatoes in the casserole from thecountrycook.com. Mix the casserole part together the day before then add the topping and then bake it before serving. Double the recipe, put in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and cover half with the pecan topping and half with mini-marshmallows. Who doesn’t like choices?
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Pineapple sweet potatoes
8 medium sweet potatoes
2 (8-ounce) cans unsweetened crushed pineapple, drained
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon each ground cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Topping:
2 (14-ounce) can unsweetened pineapple tidbits, drained
6 tablespoons brown sugar
Scrub and pierce potatoes; place on microwave-safe plate. Microwave, uncovered, on high for 12 to 14 minutes or until tender, turning once. When cool enough to handle, cut in two and scoop out pulp.
In large mixing bowl, mash the pulp. Add crushed pineapple, butter, salt and spices; mix well and place in sprayed baking dish. Sprinkle with tidbits and brown sugar.
Bake, uncovered, at 325 degrees or 30 minutes or until heated through. Yields 8 servings.
Easy sweet potato casserole
Casserole:
1 (29-ounce) can sweet potatoes, drained
1/2 cup butter, melted
1/3 cup milk
3/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 eggs, beaten
Topping:
5 tablespoons butter, melted
2/3 cup brown sugar
2/3 cup flour
1 cup chopped pecans
In large bowl, mash sweet potatoes and stir in remaining casserole ingredients; stir well. Place in 8-inch square baking dish.
In a bowl, combine topping ingredients. Mix with a fork until mixture becomes small crumbles; sprinkle over sweet potatoes.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool 15 minutes before serving. Yields 8 servings.
