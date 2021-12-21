The most wonderful time of the year — here we are right in its midst.
Christmas is the one holiday celebrated more than one day of the year. It has its own season. Advent calendars start us off early, then there are the 12 days of Christmas. Christmas Eve is just as important to some as Christmas day.
This is a time for family and food. If you are playing host at your home, having some snacks to offer your guests would be a nice gesture, and there’s still time to make it happen.
You may be needing to tide people over until dinner or provide party snacks for a festive evening. You will know your family favorites and want to provide a variety for guests. Hopefully you will be aware of dietary and allergy restrictions, making it easier to plan your bite-size treats.
Sweet and savory flavors are both welcome in snacks. It’s a good time for candy, cookies, party mix and even flavored popcorn and other sit-around snacks. Other options include cheese balls, veggie and fruit trays, flavored chips and dips, Keep it simple and stress-free.
More filling party options include meatballs, sliders, pizza, cocktail wieners and nachos. Slow cookers will keep food warm and safe to eat during party time.
I hope — whatever you serve them — that you enjoy and appreciate your family and friends in your life and enjoy food that brings us all together celebrating Christmas.
The glazed pecans are the perfect snack, but they are hard to stop eating. I set my convection oven to 240 degrees and usually stop baking at 45 minutes.
Just be sure they are dry before removing them from the oven. Keep them separated when spreading on the baking sheet and when stirring. This recipe was given to me by Marge Rogler. I miss her and smile thinking about her each time I come across this recipe.
One of my favorite snacks to serve and to eat is the vegetable pizza. Pat Lind brought this wonder to a church dinner more than 20 years ago and it has become a favorite wherever it goes. Plus, it’s so pretty that it is a real attention-getter. Make it your own with your favorite veggies.
Merry Christmas, and happy eating.
Glazed pecans
Beat 1 egg white with 1 tablespoon water until frothy in a large bowl. In another large bowl combine 1 cup sugar, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon.
Pour 1 pound pecan halves into egg white mixture and stir to coat. Pour pecans into sugar mixture and stir to coat.
Spread evenly in a single layer on baking sheet. Bake at 250 degrees for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes.
Vegetable pizza
2 cans refrigerated crescent rolls
1 cup mayonnaise
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1 packet ranch dressing mix
1 cup chopped fresh broccoli
1 cup chopped cauliflower
1 cup chopped tomatoes
1 carrot, grated
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Spray 11-by-17-inch baking sheet. Unroll dough and form rectangles; inch seams together.
Bake at 375 degrees 12 to 15 minutes, until golden brown. Cool at least 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine the mayonnaise, cream cheese and dressing mix. Chill then spread on cooled crust.
Sprinkle top with veggies and cheese. Chill. Cut into squares to serve. Yields 16 servings.
