Hopefully, many of us have been able to work at our dream job — that job we love and wouldn't trade for anything. Think about your employment. Dream job? While I have enjoyed my many years in banking and as a city court clerk and taxi driver, I look back and think my true dream job would have been a taste tester.
Requiring no food allergies, good communication and honest opinions, many food businesses have food testers on the payroll. While the average annual food taster salary is $40,000 to $55,000 annually, some take home much more, others far less.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences offers $15 an hour for about nine hours each week of tasting 24 cheese samples and 12 pizza samples as well as other food products. You can consider your hourly rate to be higher when you realize the meals you won't have to buy or prepare.
If you are a Minnesota resident, Schwan's will pay you $15 for a 15- to 45-minute session three times or more a month to taste pizza, ice cream, breakfast foods and frozen foods.
Love all things candy and chocolate and you could become the Canadian Candy Funhouse chief candy officer, trying 3,500 products annually and earning $100,000 Canadian. This job comes with a dental plan.
Successful volunteer taste testers for Snackcidents receive four tubs of limited-edition cookie dough every other month for a year, while Solae tasters earn points that can be redeemed for restaurant and travel gift cards. No cash but definitely some perks.
Chocolate lovers can check out Hershey, Pennsylvania, to become a sensory panelist, and they can find jobs at Cadbury in England. Businesses like McCormick's offer the ability to do your job right in your own home. Finding the right pizza company to taste test for and you might be supplied with a wood-fired pizza oven.
While testers also sometimes judging on appearance, aroma and texture, taste testing may not be a career but a fun temporary job. We could all probably pick a food we would gladly taste test, especially if we were getting paid. There's also some food picks we would taste test for free. I might even pay them to let me taste test ice cream and chocolate.
I would volunteer to test anything containing crescent rolls, so today's first recipe, adapted from emilybites.com, is calling my name. For breakfast or dessert, a little lemon juice mixed in with the cream cheese will give you the favorite lemon and blueberry combo. The casserole recipe, adapted from plainchicken.com, can be made with cooked chicken substituted for the ground beef. Have a great week, and happy eating.
Blueberry cheesecake rolls
3 ounces soft cream cheese
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
2 1/2 tablespoons powdered sugar
1 tube crescent rolls
2/3 cup fresh blueberries
Cream together first three ingredients. Spread 1 tablespoon on each unrolled individual dough triangles. Put 2 rows of berries at widest end of roll. Roll up, surrounding berries. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes. Yields 8.
Taco spaghetti
8 ounces spaghetti, cooked and drained
1 1/4 pounds ground beef
1 packet taco seasoning
2/3 cup water
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 can Ro-Tel, undrained
8 ounces Velveeta, cubed
1 1/2 cups shredded cheese
Brown meat in large skillet; drain. Add taco seasoning and water; mix well and cook 5 minutes. Add soup, Ro-Tel and Velveeta; cook on low, stirring constantly, until cheese is melted. Add spaghetti and mix well. Pour into sprayed 9-by-9-inch baking dish; sprinkle with shredded cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Yields 6 servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.