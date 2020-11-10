Let's talk turkey. Actually, today we will talk sides, and we will cover the bird next week.
Can you believe two weeks from tomorrow is Thanksgiving? I hope it will be somewhat tradition this year, even though it will probably be different.
Thanksgiving dinner, more than any other meal, is usually totally about tradition. We have the same food we've always had, fixed and served the same way. That's what I look forward to.
We try to carry on Finley and Evans traditions and pass them on. There are three recipes I want to share, so here we go.
That Joplin Woman always made make-ahead mashed potatoes and always gave them a sprinkling of paprika, so I do the same. She made them up to a week ahead and heated them in the oven or made them earlier and froze them.
If freezing, thaw before baking. I save oven space by making them and then keeping warm in the slow cooker. Even without milk, my son-in-law, Chris, passes on the gravy, saying the potatoes stand alone. A slow cooker liner makes a big cleanup difference. I hear every year from someone who tries this recipe for the first time and is a believer.
The green beans, from Lisa Tubaugh, of Carthage, are fancied up. That Joplin Woman added pimento for color and sometimes mushrooms, while my mother added bacon and onion, then slow cooked them for hours on the stovetop.
Again, to save oven space, the slow cooker dressing is super easy and super tasty. Dry the bread overnight, uncovered, on the kitchen counter or in a 350-degree oven for about 10 minutes. My mother's dressing was super moist, while That Joplin Woman's was drier and served plain and with oysters.
This dressing, from "Fix-It and Forget-It," is more on the moist side but can be drier if you remove the slow cooker lid 30 minutes before serving.
If you are up in time, join me and Gary Stubblefield as we talk turkey with Shannon Bruffett on 860 AM KKOW and New Life Radio 105.3 FM from 8 to 9 this morning, sharing some of our favorite Thanksgiving recipes.
Have a great week, and happy eating.
Make-ahead mashed potatoes
5 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and diced
8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
1 (8-ounce) carton sour cream
2 teaspoons onion salt
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons butter
Cook potatoes in boiling, salted water until tender; drain and mash until smooth. Add remaining ingredients and beat until fluffy. Cool, cover and place in refrigerator. Will keep up to two weeks.
To use, place desired amount in greased covered casserole, dot with butter and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. May also top with grated cheese.
Green beans supreme
1 (16-ounce) can green beans, drained and seasoned with garlic and onion powder
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/4 cup soy sauce
3 to 4 slices fried, chopped bacon
1 cup brown sugar
3/4 stick butter, melted
Pour beans into casserole dish. Sprinkle with onion; add soy sauce and bacon. Cover with brown sugar and top with butter. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Slow cooker dressing
12 to 15 slices white bread, cubed and dried
1/2 cup butter
2 cups sliced celery
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup snipped fresh parsley
1 1//2 teaspoons dried sage, crushed
11/4 teaspoon pepper
1 1/2 cups chicken broth
Melt butter in large skillet; add celery and onion. Cook until tender, remove from heat.
Stir in seasonings. Place bread cubes in large bowl. Add vegetable mixture; drizzle with broth and toss lightly. Transfer to slow cooker and cook on low 4 1/2 to 5 hours or on high for 2 to 2 1/2 hours. Serves 8 to 10.
