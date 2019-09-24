I have made a from-scratch pie crust only one time in my life.
All the women at our country church assured me the process was so simple that pie-making would become one of my favorite pastimes. I prepared two pies for a fundraiser dinner, pretty pie plates and all.
Two ladies were serving up desserts, and when it came time to cut my pies, I remember one of the ladies almost two-fisting the knife as she tried to cut the pie. I don’t think she ever got through that crust. I didn’t even go back to claim the pie plates.
I don’t make a lot of pies, but it is comforting to know the grocery store dairy case has ready-made pie crust. There are actually lots of great dough items right there together, such as biscuits, pizza dough, dinner and breakfast rolls, and bread sticks. This section is the one where I always go for name brands. They are easier to handle and bake up nicer.
Today’s recipes feature crescent rolls and cookie dough. Crescent rolls are probably my favorite from the dough selection. Great as intended and in many other uses. Use them in a breakfast casserole, appetizer bites, rings, bundles, pinwheels, cups, bars, roll-ups, tarts, pockets, rings and wreaths. Or use them for that all-time favorite: pigs in a blanket.
Our first recipe, which I got from Fred Osborne years ago, is one of my go-to recipes, and it’s time to share again. Use two cans of the new crescent dough sheets instead of rolls so there are no perforations to seal. The crescent sandwiches can be made to match your pizza preferences for a homemade pizza pocket.
The cookie recipe shows how you can take refrigerated cookie dough and dress it up a little.
Mix chocolate chip dough with some hazelnut spread, almond butter or chopped nuts. Add some nuts, coconut, lemon zest, or dried or fresh fruit to sugar cookie dough.
Cooked bacon chopped and stirred into peanut butter dough will make a breakfast-worthy cookie. Peanut butter chips will amp up the flavor. Simply bring the dough to room temperature and stir or knead in the add-ons — so much better than just sprinkling on top. Today’s recipes are from “The Big Book of More Baking with Refrigerated Dough.”
Have a great week, and happy eating.
Sopapilla cheesecake
2 cans crescent rolls
2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
11/2 cups sugar, divided
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 tablespoon cinnamon
Unroll one can of rolls into bottom of ungreased 9-by-13-inch baking dish; press perforations to seal. Beat cream cheese and 1 cup sugar; beat in vanilla. Spread over dough.
Unroll other can of rolls over top and pinch seams. Pour melted butter over top. Mix remaining 1/2 cup sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over butter. Bake at 350 degrees 30 to 35 minutes. Yields 12 servings.
Pizza joe crescent sandwiches
1/2 pound ground beef
1/2 cup chopped pepperoni
1/3 cup pizza sauce
2 cans crescent rolls
1 cup shredded mozzarella
Brown beef in skillet; drain. Stir in pepperoni and sauce. Heat to boiling, stirring occasionally; remove from heat.
Divide each can of dough into 4 rectangles; press perforations to seal. Spoon beef mixture into center of each rectangle; sprinkle one tablespoon cheese on each. Fold dough over filling and press edges with fork to seal.
Sprinkle each with a tablespoon of cheese; place on ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees 18 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Yields 8 sandwiches.
Caramel apple cookies
1 roll refrigerated sugar cookie dough
1/4 cup flour
3/4 cup chopped peeled apple
1/2 teaspoon apple pie spice
Caramel ice cream topping
3 tablespoons chopped pecans
Break up cookie dough in large bowl. Stir or knead in flour, apple and spice until well blended.
Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake at 350 degrees 14 to 16 minutes or until edges are golden brown. Cool one minute before removing to cooling rack. Cool completely. Drizzle caramel topping over cookies and sprinkle with nuts. Store covered in refrigerator. Yields 24 cookies.
