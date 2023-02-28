In checking some 2023 food trends, I found mushrooms, beans, avocados and kelp increasing in popularity. Another food item in the spotlight this year is tinned fish.
Tinned fish, or canned seafood, is certainly nothing new. Check the grocery shelf and you will find cans of tuna, mackerel, salmon, sardines, anchovies, clams, mussels and trout. Look closely and you see creative flavor additions to these such as jalapeno, mustard, buffalo, roasted garlic, lemon and many others.
With a long shelf life, tinned fish is handy to keep in the pantry for an easy, quick meal. Tuna, the most popular of the options, is most often transformed into tuna salad or a casserole. Make salmon patties and mac and cheese for a meal that’s been around for decades. I still rely on it for a last minute dinner.
Clams can be paired with linguine, used as the base for chowder or added to dips. Oysters make stew or can be deep fried or scalloped. Sardines are typically eaten right from the can, but can also be added to salads and rice. Top pizza with anchovies or use them for your favorite Caesar dressing.
Today’s recipes are oldies but goodies. Both are fast and filling.
Tuna casserole was served to us growing up probably once a month, minus the peas. It is just one of many dinners made with cream of mushroom soup. Saute the casserole onion in butter for extra flavor. This recipe is adapted from allrecipes.com.
Give the salmon cakes a try with the mayo and mustard and you may put the cakes on the menu more frequently.
Have a wonderful week and happy eating.
Tuna noodle casserole
1 (12-ounce) package wide egg noodles, boiled and drained
2 (10.5-ounce) cans cream of mushroom soup
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
2 (5-ounce) cans tuna, drained
1 cup frozen peas
1/2 can sliced mushrooms
1/2 cup chopped white onion
1 cup crushed plain potato chips
Mix all ingredients except 1 cup cheese and the chips. Transfer to sprayed 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Top with chips and remaining 1 cup cheese, Bake at 425 degrees until the cheese is bubbly, 15 to 20 minutes. Yields 6 servings.
Salmon cakes
1 (14.75-ounce) can salmon, drained and bones removed
2 green onions, sliced thin
1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped
1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs
1/4 cup low-fat mayonnaise
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 egg, beaten
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Mix all ingredients; form into 8 patties. Spray skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat. Cook patties until golden and crispy, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Yields 8 servings.
