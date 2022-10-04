Discovering that Monday is national angel food cake day brought back a childhood kitchen memory.
Although it didn’t happen often, I remember my mother making an angel food cake. She made angel food cakes from scratch, and they were much more time-consuming than our usual cake mix desserts.
The reason I remember this is that I was fascinated when she put the pan, straight out of the oven, upside-down and dangling from a Coke bottle. I was always amazed that the cake never fell to pieces onto the kitchen counter. Instead, the cake stayed put in the pan until it cooled and she removed it.
These days, there are three options for enjoying angel food cake. Made with basic ingredients, it can be made from scratch, made from a mix or bought ready-made at the store.
The goal is to have a white, airy inside and a chewy, light brown outside. I think of an angel food cake as the African violet of cakes. It requires care, and you can easily tell when it is not happy.
Ideally, an angel food cake is made in an angel food cake tube pan with a removable bottom. Second choice would be a bundt pan or springform because they have high sides that allow the cake to climb up the sides as it rises.
It is also possible to bake this cake in a 9-by-13-inch pan or a loaf pan, but it’s usually not advised. No matter the pan shape, the pan should never be nonstick or greased.
It can be cooled upside-down by inverting on a wire cooling rack if your pan doesn’t have feet for it to stand on. This bottoms-up stance actually keeps the cake from collapsing and helps it stay light and cloudlike. The cooling process takes about three hours.
When it comes to mixing an angel food cake, mixing in plastic and ceramic bowls is a no-no. Clean glass is the way to go.
Your cake might benefit from the sugar being pulsed in a food processor. Use a thin knife to loosen the edges of the cooled cake from the pan and slice with a serrated knife to serve. Separate your cold eggs then let the whites come to room temperature before beating to soft peaks.
Don’t peek by opening the oven door before the minimum recommended time. Always use cake flour and fold it into the egg whites gradually.
Leftovers, if any, can be wrapped in plastic wrap and stored at room temperature for a few days or in the fridge for up to a week.
An angel food cake just might be a pleasant unexpected surprise if it is served for no special occasion. Or you could make Monday a special occasion and celebrate this yummy cake.
Traditionally served with berries and whipped cream, angel food cake pairs well with lots of toppings. A thin icing glaze is also popular, as is chocolate.
The pineapple topping, adapted from favfamily recipes.com, is sure to become a favorite. Just as likely to become a favorite is the lemon sauce, adapted from callmepmc.com and perfect for your homemade or store-bought angel food cake.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Pineapple whip
1 pint heavy whipping cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
15 ounces crushed pineapple, undrained
3.4 ounces vanilla instant pudding mix
Whip heavy cream with mixer until peaks form. Whip in vanilla and powdered sugar; set aside.
In separate bowl, mix pineapple and pudding mix; stir well. Combine pineapple mixture with whipped cream using a large spoon until well combined. Yields 12 servings.
Lemon dessert sauce
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
1/2 cup sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon orange juice
Bring first 4 ingredients to a boil in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly. Reduce to simmer and cook 2 to 3 minutes or until sauce is thick. Remove from heat and stir in orange juice. Serve warm. Yields 1 cup.
