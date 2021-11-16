Thanksgiving is probably the holiday most steeped in tradition. In the 50-plus years my mother fixed the family Thanksgiving meal, I don’t remember even a small change from year to year in what was on the buffet-style counter. There may have been changes in the preparation but never in the menu. Today we talk about early prep of the bird and potatoes for less stress and more free time on Thanksgiving.
I remember Mom getting up super early to start preparing for the 1 p.m. feast. Before giving up fixing most of the meal on her own, I convinced her to fix the turkey the day ahead, have Dad carve it as usual and put the meat in a 9-by-13-inch pan. She poured the drippings over the meat (reserving what she would need for the dressing and gravy), covered with plastic wrap pressed against the meat, then covered it with foil. Kept in the refrigerator until the next day, the plastic wrap was removed, the pan tightly covered with foil then reheated at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to an hour. If we didn’t know any difference; we would have sworn the turkey was baked that day. So much less stress with baking and carving out of the way. Wish we had started that tradition years earlier. Dad appreciated that it kept us from picking at the turkey while he was trying to carve. Certainly worth considering this year.
My sister Sue and my sister-in-law Dianna host Thanksgiving dinner for the Evans and Finley families. I always look forward to the food at both meals but more so the company. If you are in charge of the meal, hopefully you are accepting help and having others bring side dishes, rolls or maybe desserts. We divide up the work, allowing everyone to maybe be in charge of their specialty. Who wouldn’t bring a couple of dishes to be able to enjoy a feast? Consider this, too, if you are hosting family and friends.
Today’s first recipe, from That Joplin Woman, is by far my most popular recipe ever. These potatoes can easily be made a few days ahead and kept in the fridge or even further in advance and frozen. They are not only delicious but make-ahead so you aren’t beating potatoes at the last minute. And, yes, there’s no milk in these. Don’t forget a sprinkle of paprika. I make these potatoes a few hours before we eat and keep them in a warm crock pot. Perfect every time. The dressing is so easy and it saves oven space. If you prefer a moist dressing, prepare according to the recipe. For a drier dressing, remove the slow cooker lid the last 15 or 20 minutes of cooking. Happy Thanksgiving planning and happy eating.
Make-ahead mashed potatoes
5 pounds potatoes, peeled and diced
2 (3-ounce) packages cream cheese, room temperature
1 (8-ounce) carton sour cream
2 teaspoons onion salt
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons butter
Cook potatoes in boiling, salted water until tender; drain. Place remaining ingredients in a large bowl; add hot potatoes. Beat until smooth and fluffy. Cool, cover and refrigerate. To heat in oven, place in a greased casserole, dot with butter and bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Serves 10.
Slow cooker dressing
12 to 16 slices white sandwich bread
1/2 cup butter
2 cups sliced celery
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup snipped fresh parsley
1 1/2 teaspoons dried sage, crushed
1/2 teaspoon dried marjoram, crushed
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 1/2 cups chicken broth
Cut bread into 1/2-inch strips then into cubes, making 12 cups of cubes. Toast in a single layer in 350 degree oven for 10 to 13 minutes until lightly brown. In large skillet, melt butter over medium heat; add celery and onion. Cook until tender; remove from heat. Stir in spices. Place bread cubes in a large bowl; add vegetable mixture. Drizzle with broth to moisten; toss lightly. Transfer to slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 4 1/2 to 5 hours or on high for 2 to 2 1/2 hours. Serves 8 to 10.
