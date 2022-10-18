I hope you were able to catch “Good Morning Four States” on Tuesday morning. Local treasure Carol Parker and I were lucky, getting to join Howie and Bubba and share some Halloween treats. Special thanks to Gary Stubblefield for getting our precious cargo, Carol, to the station on time.
What fun to visit with the two hosts and Carol! Carol and I each made a couple of dishes and shared the recipes, plus we got to sample the goods.
Carol had an easy appetizer featuring a block of cream cheese on a serving plate with caramel topping poured over the top then sprinkled with crushed Butterfingers. Serve with apple slices for an appetizer that could easily double as a dessert.
She also made the fluffy pumpkin cheesecake, a recipe from my cookbook. It was the hit of the party. I’m sharing the recipe today.
I wanted to fix something in a slow cooker, so I opted for the caramel apple cider. It makes apple cider or juice just a little sweeter. This recipe is from domesticsuper hero.com.
Up next was the spice cake from gonnawant seconds.com. Unable to find a spice cake mix on the grocery shelves, I started with a yellow cake mix and added 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg and 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves. It tasted just like a spice cake should taste.
I made small bundt cakes and decorated them with orange frosting so they resembled pumpkins.
My last contribution was chocolate, of course — brownies with a large marshmallow on top sporting two black dots for eyes and heated frosting poured over the top to resemble a ghost. Spooky and tasty.
I thank Howie and Bubba for letting me visit with them and Carol. Such a special time. Hope we can visit again soon. Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
Caramel apple cider
64 ounces apple cider or juice
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 cup caramel sauce or topping
Combine all in slow cooker and whisk to mix. Heat on low for 3 to 5 hours.
Pumpkin spice cake
1 spice cake mix
1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin (not pie filling)
2 eggs, slightly beaten
1/4 cup sugar
Mix all ingredients together until well blended, about 2 minutes. Pour into greased or sprayed bundt pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
Fluffy pumpkin cheesecake
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1 cup canned pumpkin (not pie filling)
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1 (8-ounce) tub frozen whipped topping,thawed
1 prepared graham cracker crust
Beat first four ingredients in large bowl with whisk or electric mixer on high speed until smooth. Gently stir in whipped topping. Spoon into crust and chill 3 hours.
