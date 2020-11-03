Twenty years ago, my first column appeared in The Joplin Globe. My, but I look 30 years younger in the picture with that first column. Besides aging, other things have changed while some remain the same.
Today marks my 42nd wedding anniversary. I'm glad that's still a constant. I was working at Bank of America, and my husband, Chris, was at AmeriCold Logistics. Chris has since retired, and I tried to retire but am happily working part-time at Guaranty Bank.
Our daughter, Sarah, was enrolled at the then-named Missouri Southern State College. She has long since graduated, earned her master's degree and is working toward her doctorate. She also married a Chris, and they have given us our grandson, Atlas.
I've had a cookbook published, won an award or two and been able to help with several worthwhile projects while staying relatively healthy. I still like to cook and love to eat, and I eat dessert first when possible. I've lost my parents and some close friends, but all in all, it's been a great two decades.
I promised to share quick and easy recipes, and for the most part, I hope that's what I have done. Even after all these years, it's great to have readers tell me they look forward to my column and actually use the recipes. Every week or so, I have someone tell me they enjoy my column and recipes, and after all these years, that makes this ol' gal happy.
Thankfully, Richard Ferguson started bringing me his copy of my column each week, and I faithfully saved them even after he died. I sometimes wonder if I've previously written about the week's idea and figure if I don't remember, no one else will remember either, but it's fun to look back at what was going on over the years.
A big thank you to former Joplin Globe Editor Carol Stark for getting me started and to all those faithful readers. I hope you look forward to our weekly visits as much as I do.
Today's recipes are from that first column. Marcella Fullerton provided the slaw recipe, as well as Sarah's middle name. I worked with Marcella's husband, Garold, at Bank of Carthage almost 50 years ago. We always looked forward to Garold bringing Marcella's chocolate chip cookies to work. I made many good friends during those years.
The chicken recipe is from Paula Callihan, of Joplin. I had worked with her husband, Mark, at MSW and remembered him saying she was a great cook. In fact, she was the "microwave queen." She was kind enough to share some great recipes.
Have a wonderful week, and happy eating.
-----------------
Marinated cole slaw
- 1 head cabbage, chopped
- 1 cup chopped green pepper
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 1 chopped onion
- 1 cup vinegar
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon mustard seed
- 1 teaspoon celery seed
- 1 teaspoon salt
Mix chopped vegetables; set aside. Combine remaining ingredients; mix well and pour over cabbage mixture. Refrigerate overnight. Yields 8 servings.
----------------------
Italian chicken
- 4 boneless chicken breasts
- 2 beaten eggs
- 1 (16-ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1/2 cup half-and-half
- 8 slices mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
- Italian bread crumbs
Dip chicken in egg then roll in bread crumbs. Cook in skillet until almost done in half butter and half oil.
Mix tomato sauce and half-and-half; pour into sprayed 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Lay chicken in dish, top with cheeses, dot with butter. Bake, covered, for 30 minutes at 300 degrees then 10 to 15 minutes uncovered. Serves 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.