Deviled eggs are at home on any table. Traditionally associated with Easter, deviled eggs appear at other important celebrations throughout the year as well as at casual weekend cook-outs.
First introduced as an appetizer in ancient Rome, deviled eggs are not evil. They are merely highly seasoned, originally with a spicy sauce.
Hard boiling the eggs can be accomplished several ways. Timing is important — too little time and yolks are runny, too long and the whites are rubbery and yolks are crumbly and hard to cream. On the stovetop, they are always covered with an extra inch of water.
Some add eggs to cold water while others add eggs to boiling water. Boiling 7 minutes or simmering for 10 minutes seems to bring good results, followed by a 10 minute ice bath.
The cooked yolks can be mashed with a fork, pushed through a sieve or mixed in a food processor. The egg white halves can be filled using a spoon or piped with a piping bag.
My mother made yummy deviled eggs, and I don’t remember her ever topping the eggs with anything to add another flavor or to make them look pretty. They looked very classic and the lack of garnish didn’t stop us from gobbling them down.
That Joplin Woman would never serve deviled eggs without a sprinkling of paprika. I like the way it adds some color, so I am in the habit of doing the same. Other garnishes include crumbled bacon, diced jalapenos, chopped chives, Italian parsley, chopped green onions, shredded cheese, pimento and diced black or green olives. Personal preferences play into choosing the toppings.
Very fresh eggs won’t produce results as good as eggs that are a few days old. If you are lucky enough to have farm fresh eggs, instead of boiling, you can steam them in a metal steamer, covered, over boiling water for 20 minutes, then cool.
Not sure if they are still considered fresh? Place an egg in a bowl of water. If it stands on end it’s ready to use. If it just lays there, it’s fresh and may need extra care. If it floats, throw it away.
My sister Sue is always counted on to supply the deviled eggs for get-togethers. My eggs are OK, but hers are delicious. It’s one of those dishes where measuring is encouraged, but I’m sure she adds a little of this and a lot of that and it comes out great. Even if she tried to give me a recipe, I have no doubt that I would not be able to duplicate her results.
When perusing deviled egg recipes, almost all are deemed “best” by their creators. I chose the recipe from sugarspunrun.com because it received 5 out of 5 stars by all 434 reviews and because it has a secret ingredient: butter.
There’s also sugar added, but it can easily be omitted if you prefer less sweetness. Go easy on the salt if using pickle juice.
The second recipe is more traditional because it calls for vinegar. This recipe is from downshift ology.com.
Have a great week, and happy eating.
Million dollar deviled eggs12 large eggs
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon butter, room temperature
2 teaspoons yellow mustard
2 teaspoons dijon mustard
2 teaspoons sweet gherkins pickle juice
1 teaspoon sugar
1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper
Dash tabasco sauce (optional)
Place eggs in large pan with water 1 inch above eggs. Bring to a boil and boil 1 minute. Remove from heat, cover with lid and let sit 17 minutes.
Drain and place eggs in an ice bath. Cool 10 minutes.
Peel eggs and cut in half lengthwise. Remove yolk to medium bowl. Add remaining ingredients and mash well with a fork. Spoon filling into whites. Yields 24.
Deviled eggs
6 large eggs
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
Mash yolks with fork. Add remaining ingredients; stir until smooth. Spoon into whites. Yields 12.
