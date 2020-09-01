If you ever ate perfection salad, I'll bet you remember it.
Boasting unflavored gelatin, water, vinegar, lemon juice, shredded cabbage, celery, green pepper, pimiento and green olives, this molded, jellied coleslaw concoction would be hard to forget. Winning its creator a third-place prize of a $100 sewing machine in the 1904 Knox gelatin contest, it is much more memorable than the long-forgotten first- and second-place winners.
It, along with ideas for grilling Spam and making sloppy Joe franks, was a blast from the past in the 1963 cookbook "Better Homes & Gardens Barbecues and Picnics." There are also some great grilling ideas just in time for the holiday weekend.
This book is a reminder that chicken, Cornish hens, ham, fish, lobster, lamb, turkey, brisket and chops as well as steaks, franks and burgers are great barbecue fare. Vegetables and desserts for your fancy or laid-back cookout can also find a home on the grill.
Kebabs deserve some thought and can be an easy way to combine meat and veggies. Set up the options buffet-style and let everyone build their own. Kebabs are also the perfect option for a grilled fruit medley. Be sure to soak wooden skewers in water to avoid a fire.
Burgers can be small sliders for quick cooking — or pat out two burgers, put some onion and cheese in between, seal the edges and make the perfect big-appetite burger. A slice of grilled pineapple on top of your burger says aloha. Cheese variety as well as bacon and ham can result in a gourmet burger.
Dress up the franks with a wrapping of bacon, or baste with your favorite flavored sauce. Could be barbecue, honey, sweet or spicy.
S'mores are the favorite go-to sweet treat, but for something different, those marshmallows can be dipped in sweetened condensed milk, rolled in coconut then grilled to mouth-watering perfection.
Today's recipes are from that almost 60-year-old cookbook but are still good today. The tomatoes will surprise you with the yummy taste. Virtually any vegetable can be put into a foil bundle and cooked on the grill, but potatoes are extra good. A little cheese added to the mix would amp up the good. Ice cream is always welcome, and topped with chocolate, it's hard to beat.
Have a happy and safe Labor Day, and happy eating.
--------------------------
Grill-top tomatoes
Cut tomatoes in half. Brush cut surfaces with Italian dressing; sprinkle with salt, pepper and basil. Place cut side up on greased grill or foil on grill for 10 minutes or until heated through.
------------------------
Onioned potatoes
- 6 medium baking potatoes
- 1 envelope onion soup mix
- 1/2 cup soft butter
Scrub potatoes; cut into 4 slices lengthwise. Combine soup mix and butter; spread on slice and reassemble potatoes. Wrap each in foil, overlapping ends. Cook on grill, turning once, for 45 to 60 minutes or until tender.
------------------------
Sundae
- 16 large marshmallows
- 1 cup canned chocolate sauce
- Vanilla ice cream
Line marshmallows on skewer. Toast over heat until melty and well-browned. Scoot marshmallows into bowl of chocolate sauce; stir just to marble. Ladle over ice cream.
