Growing up, hot chocolate was milk warmed in a saucepan on the stove with tablespoonfuls of Nestle Quik, then sometimes made special with mini-marshmallows. For my daughter Sarah, it was usually hot water mixed with an envelope of Swiss Miss. Mixing it with warm milk happened once in a while.
To be called hot chocolate requires whole chocolate and sometimes a little cocoa powder. Cocoa powder only results in hot cocoa. I've always called it all cocoa.
As colder weather is inevitable, making hot chocolate can be a warm and comforting part of the season. Made more rich using half-and-half, heavy cream or even whole milk, hot chocolate comes in many versions:
• Traditional: melt unsweetened chocolate into milk as it warms, then add sugar and vanilla.
• Viennese: uses semisweet chocolate and, for rich thickness, an egg yolk.
• Spanish: served in small cups and with cornstarch, it's like drinking chocolate.
• El Submarini: serve warm milk, sugar and vanilla in a cup with a piece of dark chocolate that is then submerged and allowed to melt.
• Dutch: This one contains two types of chocolate — dark chips and Dutch cocoa.
• French: combines both water and milk with semisweet chocolate and is prepared in a double boiler.
Make a hot chocolate bomb by covering a marshmallow with melted chocolate. It's fun to watch melt in your hot drink and a nice surprise when the marshmallow appears.
Take your traditional hot chocolate up a notch by topping with marshmallows or whipped cream for a white mustache or adding a peppermint stick for stirring and minty flavor.
From kitchenmeetsgirl.com, we have a mix you prepare ahead of time so that it's always at the ready. Use Dutch processed cocoa for best results. It's a nice change from traditional.
The Mexican hot chocolate isn't as sweet and boasts added flavorings. From thechunkychef.com, the bittersweet instead of milk chocolate is important to the preparation, as are the cinnamon and cayenne.
Have a great week, and happy ... drinking.
Homemade hot chocolate mix
2 cups powdered sugar
1 cup cocoa
2 1/2 cups powdered milk
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons cornstarch
Mix all ingredients well. Fill mug half full with mix; add hot water or milk. Store mix in airtight, dry container. Yields 5 1/2 cups dry mix.
Mexican hot chocolate
4 cups whole milk
2 tablespoons cocoa powder
4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped
7 ounces sweetened condensed milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
All all ingredients to large pot. Heat over medium heat; whisk until smooth. Bring to low boil; reduce heat and simmer 3 to 5 minutes. Yields 4 servings.
