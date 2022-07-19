Here we are, well into watermelon month. Celebrated each July, we can sing the praises of this refreshing fruit, and savor some interesting watermelon Guinness world records.

• At just over 350 pounds, the largest watermelon ever grown was raised by Chris Kent from Tennessee.

• Rashid Naseem cracked open 51 watermelons in one minute with his head. He also has the record for cracking walnuts with his head: 281 in one minute.

• The record for the largest watermelon display goes to The Food King store in Lubbock, Texas, as they boasted 12,825 in one place.

• Jason Schayot holds the record for watermelon seed spitting with a distance of 75 feet and 2 inches.

If you are not looking to set any records and just want a nice, sweet melon, realsimple.com has some helpful tips for picking the best one. Some we know and some we may not.

• Stripes: Look for a strong two-color contrast strip with one a deep green and one a light yellow. The rind should be dull, not shiny, for a sweeter melon.

• Field spot: The spot the melon rested on in the field should be creamy yellow, almost orange. Melons with lighter spots usually lack flavor.

• Stem: If a stem is attached, it should be dry and brown. A green stem means the melon is underripe.

• Spots: Webbed lines indicate a sweet watermelon.

• Weight: The melon should be heavy for its size because of preferred high water content.

• Shape: Round watermelons tend to be sweeter compared with oval shaped ones.

• Sound: Giving a watermelon a little thump is a tried and true way of checking ripeness. A gentle tap resulting in a deep and hollow thud signals more water and a higher pitch signals underripe.

Whether we plan to dig into big slices, carve out a festive bowl or try to set a world record, we always remember that perfect cold watermelon slice on a hot summer day.

Today’s recipes, from thespruceeats.com take the melon to the next level.

Use the barbecue sauce for chicken, pork or fish and get the juice by using a blender. The grilled watermelon can be eaten straight from the grill or added to a salad.

Stay cool and happy eating.

Watermelon barbecue sauce

1/2 cup watermelon juice

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons red pepper flakes

Mix all ingredients; pour over meat, reserving some for basting. Cover and chill several hours or overnight. Yields 1 1/2 cups.

Grilled watermelon

1 medium seedless watermelon

Sea salt to taste

1/2 cup olive oil, more as needed

Slice melon into 1 1/4-inch slices; remove rind. Place melon on rack over a sheet pan. Sprinkle with salt; let sit 20 minutes.

Rinse salt from the melon and pat dry. Grill over medium heat until grill marks appear, about 3 minutes each side.

